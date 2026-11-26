Flash floods in Gauteng trapped Andiswa and others on roofs. Learn about the rescue efforts, property damage, and weather warnings affecting Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni residents.

Andiswa * and her cousin faced a life-threatening ordeal during severe flash floods in Alexandra, Johannesburg. They were left stranded on the roof of a one-bedroom house as rising water inundated the structure. A neighbor successfully rescued the two women after they cried for help from the rooftop.

Immediate Rescue and Rising Waters

The incident occurred on 15th Avenue, a section of the township rarely affected by such flooding. Andiswa described the speed at which the water rose, forcing her and her cousin to flee their living area. They initially sat on a bed for safety, but the water quickly filled the bedroom. The force of the floodwaters pushed open the front door, compelling them to climb over the veranda wall to reach the roof.

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The neighbor who intervened noted that he saw the women helpless on the roof and immediately called other neighbors. Together, they managed to climb up and assist the pair in escaping the flooded home. The video of the rescue circulated on social media on Wednesday, highlighting the panic and urgency of the situation for residents in the area.

Widespread Property Damage in Gauteng

Andiswa mentioned that she and her cousin had moved to the property earlier that year. They described the aftermath as a complete mess with everything wet and damaged. Another resident, Nomsa Seleme, 26, suffered similar losses. She received a call at work informing her that her home was flooded. When she returned, she found waist-high water submerging her room.

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Seleme reported losing her stove, valuables, ID document, and bank cards. She moved into the property only three months ago and was trying to build a new life. The only dry items she had left were the clothes she was wearing at the time. She expressed feeling defeated by the extent of the damage to her home and belongings.

Infrastructure and Economic Impact

The floods impacted areas across the province, with 20 shacks washed away in Ekurhuleni. Eric Maloka, spokesperson for Ekurhuleni emergency management services, identified Gugulethu squatter camp as one of the hardest-hit areas. Structural damage was also reported at Unity Secondary School in Daveyton, where part of the roof was blown off.

Commercial properties in Johannesburg also suffered. Two stores at Campus Square in Auckland Park were forced to close on Thursday. Floodwaters swept into the mall, leaving workers cleaning up mud and debris. Store managers expressed concern about damaged cash registers and lay-by stock wrapped in plastic.

Weather Patterns and Future Alerts

Weather forecaster Tokelo Chiloane stated that Wednesday's floods were unusual due to the volume of rain. Johannesburg recorded 44mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period, from 8am on Wednesday to 8am on Thursday. Pretoria recorded 36mm over the same timeframe, which is typically expected over two days.

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Chiloane warned of a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms continuing into early next week. ANC Johannesburg chairperson Loyiso Masuku appealed for donations of blankets, clothing, and food. The Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo also warned families to check gravesites damaged by soil movement ahead of the festive season.