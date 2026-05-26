ANCYL Legal Dispute: Law Firm Accuses Youth League of Disingenuous Undertakings to Pay

A law firm has accused the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) of acting disingenuously by allegedly giving repeated undertakings to pay without following through. The relationship between the ANCYL and its long-time attorneys appears to be unravelling after the law firm dragged the organisation to court over claims it failed to pay more than half-a-million rand for legal services rendered.

A law firm has accused the ANCYL of acting disingenuously by allegedly giving repeated undertakings to pay without following through. The relationship between the African National Congress Youth League ( ANCYL ) and its long-time attorneys appears to be unravelling after the law firm dragged the organisation to court over claims it failed to pay more than half-a-million rand for legal services rendered.

The dispute stems from legal work allegedly performed for the ANCYL in a long-running civil matter involving the company. According to a founding affidavit deposed by attorney Mongezi Ntanga Ntanga, the firm was appointed by the youth league in 2023 and continued rendering legal services until 2025. The revised amount later escalated to R519,100. The law firm further accused the ANCYL of acting disingenuously by allegedly giving repeated undertakings to pay without following through.

The application seeks payment of the R519,100 allegedly owed, interest at a rate of 10.25% from the date of demand to the date of final payment, as well as legal costs





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ANCYL African National Congress Youth League Legal Dispute Law Firm Allegations Of Unpaid Service Providers Staff Salary Disputes Mounting Debt Financial Strain Struggles To Pay Employees Service Providers Creditors Declining Donor Funding Poor Electoral Performance Long-Running Civil Matter Drafting Pleadings Attending Pre-Trial Conferences Preparing Discovery Affidavits Mediation Work Briefing Counsel Trial Preparation Appearances Advocates Trial Preparation And Appearances Multiple Opportunities To Try And Have This Ma Judicial Intervention Allegations Of Acting Disingenuously Repeated Undertakings To Pay Without Following

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