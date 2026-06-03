ANC Women's League President Placed on Leave Amid Scandals and Disciplinary Action

The African National Congress Women's League has suspended its president, Sisisi Tolashe, on leave of absence pending a disciplinary hearing, following allegations including misleading Parliament over donated luxury cars.

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has placed its President, Sisisi Tolashe , on a leave of absence pending the outcome of a disciplinary process .

This decision was announced following a special meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) held at the Birchwood Hotel & Conference Centre in Boksburg. The move comes amid a series of controversies involving Tolashe, most notably allegations that she provided misleading information to Parliament regarding the acquisition of luxury Chinese vehicles donated to the league.

The acting president of the ANCWL, Nokuthula Nqaba, clarified that the choice to place Tolashe on leave, rather than immediately suspend her, was a carefully considered step intended to allow the disciplinary proceedings to run their full course without interference.

"Until finally everything is then put on the table to say, indeed, this is the decision that the disciplinary process is taken, then we will be able to freely process that decision and come to a decision on our own. But for now, organisationally, whilst she is taken to the DC, the only option that was viable for us at this juncture was to put her on leave of absence," Nqaba stated.

This internal crisis within the women's league has drawn significant public and political attention, raising questions about governance, accountability, and the future direction of one of the ANC's most important affiliates. The procedural choice of a leave of absence signals an attempt to balance organizational stability with the need for a fair and transparent inquiry into the serious allegations facing Tolashe.

The disciplinary committee (DC) will now examine the charges, which include the parliamentary misleading incident and possibly other unspecified issues. The outcome could have profound implications for Tolashe's political career and the internal cohesion of the ANCWL as it prepares for broader national political contests. Observers note that the handling of this case will be watched closely as a test of the ANC's commitment to its own codes of conduct and its ability to manage internal dissent and corruption allegations.

The situation also highlights the persistent challenges within the ruling party regarding ethical leadership and the management of state and donor resources. While the immediate effect is the temporary sidelining of Tolashe, the long-term resolution will depend on the findings of the disciplinary process and the subsequent decisions of the league's leadership. The ANCWL, historically a powerful mobilizing force within the South African liberation movement and contemporary politics, must navigate this turbulent period while maintaining its credibility and grassroots support.

The public will be awaiting a clear and credible outcome from the DC, and the league's eventual statement on the matter will be crucial in restoring confidence. As the process unfolds, the league's acting president Nqaba faces the task of steering the organization through this controversy, ensuring that internal processes are respected and that the league's broader mission of women's empowerment and political advocacy remains undiminished.

The incident also underscores the ongoing scrutiny of the ANC's internal structures and their capacity to self-correct in the face of misconduct allegations. For now, Tolashe's fate rests with the disciplinary committee, and the league has urged patience pending its conclusion





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ANC Women's League Sisisi Tolashe Nokuthula Nqaba Disciplinary Process Scandal Parliament Luxury Cars Leave Of Absence South Africa

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