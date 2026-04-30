ANC Withdraws Appeal Against Court Order Halting Eastern Cape Provincial Conference

The African National Congress (ANC) has withdrawn its application for leave to appeal a court order that halted its tenth elected conference in the Eastern Cape. The decision follows a legal challenge by disgruntled party members over alleged membership rigging and procedural irregularities. The ANC will now address these issues through other legal avenues, emphasizing its commitment to adhering to court orders and constitutional processes.

The ANC provincial conference in the Eastern Cape faced significant disruption last month when a court ruled in favor of an application to interdict it.

The African National Congress (ANC) has now formally withdrawn its application for leave to appeal an interim order that halted its tenth elected conference in the province. The party confirmed on Wednesday that the notice of withdrawal has been served to all relevant parties and filed with the registrar of the Eastern Cape High Court.

The ANC was also ordered to pay the costs of the application, following a legal challenge by a group of disgruntled party members, including the provincial secretary, Lulama Ngcukayitobi. These members raised concerns about alleged membership rigging and irregularities in the processes leading up to the conference. Although the ANC initially indicated it would appeal the judgment, it has now reversed its decision.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu stated that the withdrawal follows the receipt of the Judge’s formal reasons for the interim order and was taken on the advice of the party’s legal team. The ANC believes that the issues raised in this matter can be more substantively addressed through other procedural avenues available before the court.

These avenues will allow the ANC to demonstrate, on a full evidentiary basis, that the movement has adhered to the court’s order and that the membership records and administrative processes of the ANC in the Eastern Cape are sound and consistent with the party’s constitution and governing instruments. Bhengu emphasized that the convening of the Provincial Elective Conference of the Eastern Cape will be undertaken in accordance with the ANC constitution and in line with the directions of the courts.

The conference holds particular importance for the ANC, as the Eastern Cape is one of its strongholds. The outcomes are especially crucial for figures such as ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who are reportedly interested in becoming ANC president after Cyril Ramaphosa vacates his party office in 2027. Political analysts suggest that Mbalula has personal political aspirations and is competing for a more senior position, making the election of a certain group of interest to him.

The ANC’s decision to withdraw its appeal comes at a critical time, as the party seeks to stabilize its internal processes and address concerns about transparency and fairness in its electoral procedures. The withdrawal also signals a shift in strategy, with the ANC opting to engage with the court through alternative legal avenues rather than pursuing an appeal.

This move may be seen as an attempt to restore confidence in the party’s governance and electoral integrity, particularly in a province that plays a pivotal role in its political landscape. As the ANC prepares for its next conference, the focus will be on ensuring that all processes are conducted in accordance with legal and constitutional requirements, while also addressing the concerns raised by disaffected members





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ANC Eastern Cape Provincial Conference Court Order Membership Rigging

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