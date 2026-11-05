ANC Wins Northern Cape Local Elections with 41% Vote Share

The African National Congress secured a decisive victory in the Northern Cape, leading the first province to complete vote capturing for the 2026 local government elections.

The African National Congress has secured a commanding victory in the Northern Cape, emerging as the first province to finalize the vote capturing process for the 2026 local government elections. The ruling party captured more than 41% of the total ballots cast, translating into 191 seats within the provincial council structure. This decisive win positions the ANC as the dominant political force in the region, significantly outpacing its closest competitors in a race that concluded after a grueling four-day effort by election officials.

ANC Leads Council Standings with Over 41% Support

The African National Congress holds the top position in the council standings, leveraging a strong voter base that delivered over 41% of the votes. This share equates to 191 council seats, providing the party with substantial leverage in forming local government alliances. The victory marks the completion of the vote capturing phase in the Northern Cape, setting a benchmark for other provinces still tallying their results. The party's performance reflects a continued stronghold in the region despite intense competition from opposition parties.

Also read ANC Drops Below Half in Eastern Cape as Municipal Votes Tally

The Democratic Alliance finished in second place, securing almost 22% of the votes cast in the province. While trailing the ANC by nearly half, the opposition party's performance represents a significant portion of the electorate's choice. The Economic Freedom Fighters occupied the third spot with 9% of the votes, followed by the Patriotic Alliance, which garnered 8% of the total ballots. These figures illustrate a competitive but hierarchical political landscape in the Northern Cape, with the top two parties controlling over 63% of the vote.

Grueling Effort by Election Officials in Northern Cape

Provincial Head of Elections Elkin Topkin announced the conclusion of the vote capturing process with a mix of relief and exhaustion. He described the past four days as an intense period, particularly highlighting the last 48 hours during which staff worked without sleep. Topkin expressed deep gratitude for the dedication of the election personnel who endured these harsh conditions to ensure the integrity of the results. The completion of the process was a critical milestone for the provincial election commission.

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Despite the overall success, Topkin noted a lingering challenge in the Siyaquma municipality. There remains one outstanding voting station that has not yet been concluded, preventing the final constitution of the municipality. This unresolved issue creates a bittersweet conclusion to the event, as the technical inability to capture votes for this single station delays administrative finalization. The election commission remains hopeful for a rapid resolution to this specific logistical bottleneck.

Impact on Northern Cape Local Governance Structure

The Northern Cape province accounted for just over 700,000 voters in the 2026 local government elections. This voter turnout represents less than 3% of South Africa's total registered voters for the recently concluded national local government polls. The relatively small proportion of the national electorate highlights the provincial scale of these results, though the implications for local governance remain significant. The finalization of results in this province sets a precedent for administrative timelines in other regions.

The distribution of seats directly influences the composition of local councils across the Northern Cape. With 191 seats secured by the ANC, the party is well-positioned to maintain control or influence coalition dynamics in key municipalities. The Democratic Alliance, with 22% of the vote, and the Economic Freedom Fighters, with 9%, will play roles in opposition or coalition negotiations depending on local council configurations. The Patriotic Alliance's 8% share also contributes to the multi-party nature of the local government landscape.

Next Steps for Electoral Finalization in South Africa

The completion of vote capturing in the Northern Cape marks the end of the counting phase for this specific region. However, the outstanding voting station in Siyaquma requires immediate attention to allow for the full constitution of the municipality. Election officials must address this technical issue to ensure that all administrative processes can proceed without delay. The resolution of this issue is critical for the smooth transition of power and governance in the affected area.

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As the Northern Cape finalizes its results, attention may shift to other provinces still in the process of vote capturing. The speed and efficiency demonstrated in the Northern Cape, despite the challenges faced, may serve as a reference point for other provincial election commissions. The detailed reporting from SABC News reporter Keith Sayster provides ongoing coverage of these developments, ensuring transparency in the electoral process. The focus now turns to the formal declaration of results and the installation of council members in the coming days.