ANC considers court challenge and recount over Emfuleni election results

The ANC says its structures want the party to take the IEC to the Electoral Court over Emfuleni results, as the DA dismisses the concerns and says it is gaining township support.

The ANC is considering taking the Electoral Commission of South Africa to the Electoral Court over the Emfuleni local municipality election results. The party says its internal structures have recommended legal action and a recount after studying a report presented to ANC officials.

ANC Weighs Legal Action Over Election Results

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane told Sowetan that the recommendations were being weighed. There are structures that are making recommendations, and we are considering that, she said. She did not give details on the report, the specific concerns in Emfuleni, or the nature of the recommendations. She also did not say whether the ANC would ultimately pursue legal action or lodge a formal challenge over the results.

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She said that option remains on the table. The ANC had already called for a recount in Gauteng and was waiting for the outcome, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said at a briefing on Saturday. The developments come as the ANC holds 30% of support nationally. In Emfuleni local municipality in Gauteng, the ANC garnered 23.9% of support, trailing the DA at 40.9%.

Nationally, the DA got 24.64% of the vote. In the previous elections, the ANC managed 39.71% of the votes in Emfuleni, while the DA trailed behind at 26.91%. The shift in support has made Emfuleni a focus of dispute between the two parties. DA Emfuleni mayoral candidate Kingsol Chabalala dismissed the ANC concerns.

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DA Dismisses ANC Emfuleni Election Concerns

He said the party was struggling to accept the DA's growing support in townships. He accused the ANC of being embarrassed by the election outcome. Chabalala raised objections about addresses and voter numbers. There is no way that those addresses can have so many people, and one of the addresses we did an objection on, he said.

We went to that address, we found that it was a residential place. It was a residential space, no opening and no face. We set them with their objections, and the law requires it. He said the DA submitted objections before the elections and after the counting process began.

Those are the objections. Even before elections, after being the waiters, we submitted those objections, he said. He added that the ANC never thought it would lose so much support in the townships. I think they are embarrassed, especially the ANC.

They never thought they would use so many words in their township, Chabalala said. I think they are trying to change things. I think another thing is they think that they have the monopoly over the township vote. Chabalala said the DA's performance in townships showed the party was gaining support beyond its traditional base.

DA Gains Township Support Beyond Traditional Base

I think the original secretary was saying there is no way that they will get so many votes in their townships. I think there were 28, he said. If you see an example of people starting to identify with the DA in their townships, there is no area where the DA cannot get votes. The ANC briefing on Saturday was led by Mbalula, with national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri and Mokonyane also present.

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It was held at the IEC National results operation centre at Gallagher Convention Centre. The party used the briefing to address the preliminary outcomes of the local government elections. The dispute over Emfuleni remains unresolved as the ANC weighs its next step. The party has not filed a formal challenge yet.

Its structures have recommended action, but no final decision has been announced. The IEC has not commented on the potential court challenge. The DA has rejected the ANC's concerns and pointed to its own objections. Chabalala said the objections process is ongoing and that the law must be followed.

He argued the DA's growth in townships is real and not the result of irregularities. The national picture shows the ANC at 30% and the DA at 24.64%. In Emfuleni, the gap is wider, with the DA at 40.9% and the ANC at 23.9%. The previous election results in Emfuleni were 39.71% for the ANC and 26.91% for the DA.

ANC Still Weighs Court Challenge Options

Mokonyane said the ANC is studying the report and considering the recommendations. She did not confirm whether the party would go to the Electoral Court. She said the option remains on the table. The ANC is still waiting for the outcome of its requested recount in Gauteng.

Chabalala said the ANC's reaction shows it is struggling to accept the outcome. He said the DA's support in townships is growing and that no area is closed to the party. He repeated that the DA submitted objections before and after the counting process. The article was published after the ANC briefing and the Sowetan interview.

It includes comments from Mokonyane, Mbalula and Chabalala. The Electoral Commission of South Africa has not yet responded to the ANC's possible court action. The ANC has not provided details on the specific concerns in Emfuleni.