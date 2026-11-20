ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has formally accepted ActionSA's proposal for executive mayoralties in Johannesburg and Tshwane while demanding ANC control of finance portfolios and speakers' offices. The proposed coalition division also covers Ekurhuleni and faces likely resistance from other parties.

The ANC has formally accepted ActionSA's proposal to take the executive mayoralties in Johannesburg and Tshwane, but is demanding control of the finance portfolios and speakers' offices in both metros.

ANC Demands Finance Portfolios in Metros

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula set out the proposed division of political power in a letter to ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont dated November 18. The letter covers Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, making clear the ANC would not surrender its influence in any administration formed with ActionSA. Wherever the ANC enters a government alongside ActionSA, whether or not it holds the chain of office, the ANC takes the speaker's chair and the finance portfolio, Mbalula said.

Also read ANC and ActionSA Coalition Talks Advance as DA Meets ActionSA in Gauteng

The proposal gives ActionSA the executive mayoralties in Johannesburg and Tshwane, but leaves the ANC with significant control over municipal finances, council oversight and several key service-delivery portfolios. In Johannesburg, ActionSA would take the mayoralty and control public safety, infrastructure and services, group corporate and shared services, and economic and development planning.

The ANC wants the deputy mayor's office, the speaker's chair and finance portfolio, as well as control of water and environment, infrastructure and services, roads and transport, and human settlements. It is also seeking the chair of the Municipal Public Accounts Committee, which scrutinises municipal expenditure and performance. In Tshwane, the proposed arrangement is similar. ActionSA would take the mayoralty, utilities, public safety, corporate and shared services, and economic development and spatial planning.

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The ANC would control the deputy mayor's office, which would carry the finance portfolio, the speaker's chair, roads and transport, and human settlements. The ANC has also agreed in principle that the EFF should receive the health, environment and agriculture portfolios, subject to an agreement with the party. As it pertains to Ekurhuleni, Mbalula wants the ANC to hold the mayoralty, the speaker's chair, finance portfolio and a newly created deputy mayor's office.

He argued that the municipality's narrow nine-seat majority makes it too risky to divide the top executive positions between parties. A council of this size, carried on a margin of nine, cannot be run with the mayoralty in one party and both the deputy mayoralty and the chair of the house in another, he said. The executive would be unable to act whenever the mayor is out of the metro.

The ANC has indicated it is prepared to negotiate a substantial allocation of mayoral committee portfolios and section 79 committee chairpersonships for ActionSA, with details to be worked out by the parties' Gauteng negotiating teams. Mbalula also accepted ActionSA's proposal that section 79 committee chairpersons should, as a general principle, come from a different party from the member of the mayoral committee responsible for the corresponding portfolio.

He described the arrangement as a sound check, saying the ANC had incorporated it as a general principle. The ANC is also seeking the MPAC chairpersonship in both Johannesburg and Tshwane.

Other Parties May Challenge Power Deal

However, the proposed distribution of positions is likely to face resistance from other parties whose support will be critical to forming stable administrations. An ANC insider said the party anticipated that the EFF and MK Party would push for senior positions in the mayoral committees, particularly in Johannesburg. This is part of the talks. We are obviously going to ask for the lion's share when it comes to positions.

However, there is still room to negotiate. There are other parties involved. We expect that they will have a say in the matter. It's still a long way to go and this must be canvassed with the national executive committee as well.

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We will then come out of Friday's meeting with the NEC with a clear path, the insider said. The negotiations follow the ANC's first multilateral meeting with ActionSA, the EFF and MK Party in Sandton on Wednesday. Together, the four parties command 138 seats in Johannesburg's 270-seat council, two more than the 136 required for a majority. The ANC has 64 seats, ActionSA 42, the EFF 17 and MK Party 15.

The numbers give the parties a potential route to power, but the distribution of executive positions could prove a major obstacle as each seeks to maximise its influence in the new administration. Mbalula said the ANC agreed with ActionSA that governing majorities with margins of five and nine seats in the metros were uncomfortably narrow. Whether to widen the coalitions in Johannesburg and Tshwane would be discussed by the party's national executive committee.

He also acknowledged ActionSA's offer to vacate one proportional representation seat in each of Gauteng's three metros to accommodate ANC candidates. The ANC notes with appreciation ActionSA's willingness to vacate one seat in each of the three Gauteng metros. It is a matter for the ANC's National Officials and the Secretary-General will revert on it directly, he said. The most significant policy disagreement, however, concerns ActionSA's proposal for specialised illegal immigration units.

NEC Meeting and Police Arrests

Other parties involved in the talks are expected to seek their own concessions before any final agreement is reached. The ANC's national executive committee is due to meet on Friday to chart a way forward. In a separate development, police have arrested eight suspects in connection with 12 cases involving the murders of women in Ekurhuleni and Soweto over the past few months.

The killings and discovery of women's bodies in Ekurhuleni attracted national and international attention, with President Cyril Ramaphosa saying he was ashamed and embarrassed by the rape and murder of women in South Africa. On Thursday, police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed that eight suspects had been arrested in connection with the cases. Also on Thursday, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi urged doctors to prescribe alternative medicines where possible to help mitigate widespread medicine shortages affecting public healthcare facilities.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Motsoaledi said the department was issuing circulars to provincial health departments and healthcare facilities advising doctors on which medicines could be substituted when their usual prescriptions were unavailable. The minister sought to reassure patients receiving antiretroviral treatment that the country had sufficient stocks, saying provinces were required to maintain a three-month stockpile.