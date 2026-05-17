ANC Volunteer Convener Focuses on Upcoming Elections and Voter Registration

ANC provincial convener Mike Mabuyakhulu, ahead of next month's voter registration weekend, expressed confidence about the ANC's ability to 'mop the floor' with its political opponents, citing a growing momentum in their campaign. He also urged the younger generation to protect the country's freedom through voting and utilized ANC volunteers as a key resource in engaging communities.

The ANC is focusing on capturing municipalities that were previously governed and boosting its performance in shared governance areas, and is also aiming to reclaim those totally lost.

ANC provincial convener Mike Mabuyakhulu expressed confidence in the party's victory at the upcoming elections based on the momentum of its own campaign. He urged South Africans, particularly the younger generation, to protect the country's hard-won freedom by exercising their right to vote and engaging their community as volunteers. The ANC is also making efforts to simplify and speed up the voter registration process.

A volunteer, Malungi Zulu, expressed support for the party's comeback and the party's role in addressing people's needs. Bonginkosi Dindi, another volunteer, emphasized the need to improve the party's appeal to the youth and address specific issues, such as local governance, to attract their votes. The ANC leadership in eThekwini and KwaDukuza demonstrates its capability to improve local governance in the province, which is a key focus





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National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ANC Elections Voter Registration Capturing Municipalities Improving Local Governance Capturing Totally Lost Municipalities Youth Participation Confidence In Victory

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