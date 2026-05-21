ANC Tshwane Chair Modise Withdraws from Mayoral Race Ahead of 2026 Elections While Johannesburg Faces Major Eskom Debt Crisis

Eugene Modise, the chairperson of the ANC in Tshwane, has withdrawn from the mayoral race before any formal nomination, setting the stage for the party to field a candidate separate from its organizational leadership. This development comes as political parties prepare for the 2026 local government elections and as the City of Johannesburg grapples with a substantial R5.2 billion debt to Eskom. President Ramaphosa has also filed a procedural request to challenge an independent panel report regarding the Phala Phala investigation, taking formal steps to pursue a review application through the courts.

The political landscape in Tshwane is experiencing significant shifts as Eugene Modise, the embattled chairperson of the ANC in the municipality, has decided to withdraw from consideration in the race for the mayoral position.

This development, occurring before any formal nomination from party branches, signals an important transition for the African National Congress in the capital city. The withdrawal means that the ANC will present a mayoral candidate who is not simultaneously serving as the party's chairperson in the municipality, a departure from previous arrangements that could reshape power dynamics within the local government structure.

The creation of potentially two separate centres of power within the Tshwane metropolitan municipality represents a significant challenge for the ANC, which has faced considerable difficulties in maintaining voter support in recent years. The party's electoral fortunes in the metro have been under strain since Kgosientsho Ramokgopa completed his tenure as mayor, with the organization struggling to reconnect with the electorate and rebuild its political base.

The current situation, where the mayoral candidate will operate independently from the party chairperson, may further complicate internal party dynamics and governance structures within the municipality. This arrangement could lead to tensions between the executive leadership of the city and the party's organizational hierarchy, potentially creating conflicting priorities and strategic directions.

Meanwhile, the broader political context sees various political parties preparing for the anticipated 2026 November local government elections. The opening of public nominations for mayoral and other candidates represents a critical juncture in the electoral preparation process. Parties across the political spectrum are mobilizing their resources and solidifying their candidate lists ahead of the submission deadline to the Electoral Commission of South Africa set for the end of June.

This period is crucial for parties to finalize their strategies, vet their candidates, and present themselves as viable alternatives to voters who have become increasingly critical of governance performance at the local level. In parallel developments affecting municipal governance, President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken procedural steps to address the independent panel report regarding matters at his official residence.

The president filed a formal request to Chief Justice Mandisa Maya to initiate a review application against the findings of the independent panel report. This request represents a necessary procedural requirement under Section 47 of the Superior Courts Act, which mandates that litigants seeking to institute civil proceedings against a judge must first obtain permission from the head of the relevant court.

The panel, which was headed by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, had concluded that there was a prima facie case for the president to answer regarding allegations that emerged from the investigation into the Phala Phala matter. The president's decision to pursue a review application signals his intent to challenge the findings and conclusions reached by the judicial panel.

At the municipal level, the City of Johannesburg faces mounting financial pressures, with the mayor confronting serious challenges related to the municipality's substantial debt obligations. The city has accumulated a reported R5.2 billion debt owed to Eskom, the national power utility, creating significant tension in the relationship between local government and the energy sector.

During his state of the city address delivered on Wednesday, the mayor acknowledged the mounting concerns and fears among residents and stakeholders regarding Eskom's recent notices sent to municipalities. The mayor emphasized that the city is taking the matter with utmost seriousness and recognizes the gravity of the situation. He noted that this challenge extends beyond Johannesburg's borders, affecting several other municipalities across South Africa, thus positioning the issue as a systemic problem requiring coordinated national solutions.

The mayor indicated that the city intends to work collaboratively with the Minister of Electricity and Energy as well as the South African Local Government Association to develop comprehensive solutions to address the debt crisis and the broader electricity supply challenges. This multi-stakeholder approach reflects the recognition that resolving such complex financial and infrastructure issues requires cooperation across different levels of government and specialized agencies working toward common objectives





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ANC Tshwane Mayoral Race Eugene Modise Withdrawal Johannesburg Eskom Debt 2026 Local Elections Municipal Governance

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