ANC Wins 30% of 2026 Local Government Vote as Ramaphosa Offers to Resign

The ANC remains South Africa's largest party with about 30% of the 2026 local government vote, down from 45.59% in 2021, as President Cyril Ramaphosa offered to resign and coalition talks loom in 127 hung councils.

The African National Congress remains South Africa's biggest political party after the 2026 Local Government Elections, but its support has fallen sharply. The party secured around 30.81% of the national vote, down from 45.59% in 2021.

In actual votes, the ANC received 9,160,691 in 2026 compared with 10,699,300 five years earlier, a loss of more than 1.5 million votes. This is the ANC's lowest national vote share in a local government election since democracy began in 1994. The results were announced by the Electoral Commission of South Africa at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng, on Sunday, 8 November 2026.

Also read ANC Leads 2026 Local Elections with 30% of Vote in Midrand Announcement

Ramaphosa and Mbalula React to ANC Loss

President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the final announcement as the governing party absorbed the scale of its setback. Sources say Ramaphosa was even willing to resign over the electoral collapse, though ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula preached reflection and collective responsibility. Mbalula described the outcome as catastrophic, according to Reuters, and said the party needed to put its house in order. Ramaphosa called for humility and a focus on the public interest.

Advertisement

The result is likely to intensify questions about the ANC's leadership and direction under Ramaphosa. The party must now consider why its support continues to fall and how to rebuild voter confidence ahead of the next national elections in 2029. The ANC's decline has consequences beyond its national vote share.

The IEC's final announcement confirmed that 72 councils had a party with an outright majority of seats, while 127 of South Africa's 213 municipal councils were classified as hung, meaning no party secured more than 50% of the seats. The ANC secured outright control of 53 municipalities and emerged as the leading party in 128, but being the largest party does not automatically mean it can govern independently.

DA and MK Party Vote Share Increases

The DA increased its national vote share to 24.64%, up from approximately 21.6% in 2021. The uMkhonto weSizwe Party, contesting its first local government elections, secured 9.76% of the national vote. The Economic Freedom Fighters received 6.22%, a decline from its 2021 performance, while ActionSA recorded a substantial increase in its vote total. The DA secured outright control of 12 municipalities, the IFP won five, the MK Party three, and Rise Tsantsabane Communities secured an outright majority in one municipality.

Coalition negotiations will determine who becomes mayor, who controls municipal administrations, and which parties work together over the next five years. The MK Party has reassured potential coalition partners in different municipalities that it can be trusted with municipal finances, following reports of the party failing to manage its finances and not having enough money for a well-run campaign. In Gauteng's major metros, the political picture is particularly complicated.

Advertisement

Johannesburg Coalition Talks and Voter Turnout

In Johannesburg, the DA finished first with 34.79%, followed by the ANC on 20.25% and ActionSA on 16.27%, leaving the city facing coalition negotiations. Despite the ANC's declining support, voter participation increased. The IEC reported national turnout of 52%, compared with 45.9% in the 2021 local government elections. Approximately 14.9 million people cast their ballots from 29.2 million registered voters.

The increase in turnout means the election result cannot simply be explained by fewer people participating in the democratic process. The results point to a more fragmented political environment in which the ANC faces competition from several parties rather than a single opposition force. In other developments, the City of Tshwane has yet to establish when normal water use can safely resume in Bronkhorstspruit and surrounding areas.

Residents in several parts of Tshwane's Region 7 will have to continue relying on alternative water sources for drinking, cooking and other household activities. The municipality is working to resolve ongoing water supply and quality problems following a gastroenteritis outbreak. A deadly shooting at the Bellville taxi rank in the Western Cape claimed four lives. A separate murder investigation has resulted in the arrest of a suspected hitman in connection with the killing of Knysna municipality's former mayor.

Meanwhile, MK Party First Deputy President Duduzane Zuma expressed confidence in the party's electoral performance, saying the champagne is on ice as results were awaited.