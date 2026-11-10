ANC to skip Council of the Left meeting as coalition talks begin after municipal elections

The ANC will not attend a Council of the Left meeting on Wednesday as it weighs coalition options following municipal elections in which it won 30.7% nationally. The DA, MK party and EFF are also negotiating over hung metros.

The ANC will not attend a Council of the Left meeting on Wednesday that involves the South African Communist Party (SACP), EFF, MK party and other left-leaning parties.

The meeting is expected to discuss the way forward on coalition negotiations after last week's municipal elections. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula confirmed the party would stay away, saying it had not taken part in previous Council of the Left gatherings. We have not attended the left party meeting before, and we will not attend it now, Mbalula said. The meeting comes as the ANC weighs its options for governing hung municipalities after losing ground nationally and in several key metros.

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Both the MK party and the EFF have previously indicated their willingness to work with the ANC. The ANC remains in a government of national unity (GNU) with the DA, adding another dimension to its coalition calculations. Mbalula leads the ANC's coalitions task team, which also includes trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau, finance minister Enoch Godongwana, and mineral and energy resources minister Gwede Mantashe.

ANC Election Results And Coalition Calculations

The ANC has decided to centralise coalition negotiations, meaning its provinces and regions have little say on which parties it will coalesce with. Nationally, the ANC achieved 30.7% of the votes, with the DA, MK party and EFF following with 24.24%, 9.76% and 6.22%, respectively. Only Cape Town will be governed with an outright majority after the DA received 56.42% of the vote.

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The other metros, namely Nelson Mandela Bay, Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Buffalo City, Mangaung and eThekwini, will be governed through coalitions. The ANC's electoral support in local government has been declining over the years, reaching 64.8% in 2006, 61.9% in 2011, 53.9% in 2016 and 45.5% in 2021. The latest polls extended that downward trend. ANC deputy general secretary Nomvula Mokonyane said it would be a busy week as the party leadership meets to determine its approach to coalition negotiations.

She said the stance would be guided by the outcome of the national executive committee on the options the party must take, informed by the outcomes of every municipality. Mokonyane said: We take the voters quite seriously; we are not entering this coming week with an intention to distort the electoral outcomes but with an intention to ensure there is stability and a commitment to accelerate service delivery.

She said the party would consider going to opposition benches or forming minority governments. The ANC failed to win any of Gauteng's three metros, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg, with the DA emerging as the leading party in all three. In Johannesburg, the DA led with 34.7%, followed by the ANC with 20.2%, ActionSA with 16.2%, the EFF with 6.5%, the MK party with 5.5% and the Patriotic Alliance with 2%.

In Ekurhuleni, the DA led with 30.6%, the ANC had 22.1%, ActionSA 18.5%, the MK party 7% and the EFF 6.4%, while the Freedom Front Plus registered 4.9%, the PA 1.55% and the IFP 1.1%. In Tshwane, the DA led with 34.3%, followed by ActionSA with 22%, the ANC with 20.2%, the FF+ with 7.6%, the EFF with 5.7%, the MK party with 1.9% and the SACP with 1.1%.

Metro Coalition Talks And Stability Concerns

The MK party led the eThekwini metro with 38.3%, followed by the DA with 25.4%, the ANC with 16.4% and the IFP with 6.8%. Analysts emphasised that the political horse-trading expected over the next 14 days must produce stable municipal administrations capable of driving economic development and improving service delivery. IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa told Business Day: We are going to play an important role in coalitions.

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We will be bringing experience because we have been in coalitions for quite a while and we know the principles. If you want a sustainable coalition government, deploy sufficiently mature leaders who will not put their interests above the interests of the people. Hlabisa said the party's national executive committee would meet on Monday to constitute a team to lead coalition talks. He added: We are open to all political parties.

A mayor must come from a bigger party in the coalition. If you make the smallest party the leader of council, challenges of authority arise. A person who is a mayor must have authority, and you derive authority from the caucus that you come from. The bigger the caucus, the bigger the authority.

ActionSA president and Johannesburg mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba has said his party was willing to let the DA take over South Africa's economic and financial heartland, provided Helen Zille did not become mayor. Solly Mapaila, general secretary of the SACP, which won more than 250 seats nationally, said the party leadership would meet on Monday to review its electoral performance and chart a way forward.

When asked whether the ANC would revise its coalition framework drafted in 2024, when the party was at 40%, Mbalula said: The doctrine we are going to adopt is the one that focuses on how we define the moment, because you do not just get into an option without saying what will work for you and why these options. And where do we come from? Since 2016, we have been around in coalition governments.

Mbalula Defines Political Situation And Doctrine

So what is going to take us out of this particular situation? Mbalula added that the party must deal with an abnormal situation. You have got to deal with things in a way that is abnormal because of the situation that we are in. You are a party that has been reduced to 30%, that we define as catastrophic, but not out.

But at the same time, you are facing annihilation. Defeat is staring at you.