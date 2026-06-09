ANC to continue inviting public officials to study groups despite PSC warning

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has cautioned public servants against participating in political party study groups and other informal political engagements linked to parliamentary processes. The ANC will continue inviting directors-general, heads of state institutions and other public officials to brief its parliamentary caucus and study groups despite a warning from the PSC.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has cautioned public servants against participating in political party study groups and other informal political engagements linked to parliamentary processes .

The ANC will continue inviting directors-general, heads of state institutions and other public officials to brief its parliamentary caucus and study groups despite a warning from the PSC. ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli defended the long-standing practice, rejecting the PSC's contention that there is no constitutional or legislative basis for public servants to participate in political party study groups outside formal government and parliamentary structures.

The PSC said such participation could erode administrative impartiality, create perceptions of political bias, weaken parliamentary oversight and expose officials to improper political influence. The commission warned that the practice could create unequal access to state information and blur the line between party political activity and public administration.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa, whose party had previously lodged complaints with both the PSC and the Speaker of the National Assembly over the involvement of public servants in ANC study groups, welcomed the PSC's findings. Holomisa accused senior ANC leaders and cabinet ministers of previously dismissing concerns over the existence and role of study groups despite evidence contained in ministerial diaries, parliamentary schedules and departmental records.

He said the PSC had now confirmed that the participation of public servants in such forums raised 'serious governance and ethical concerns', including the erosion of administrative impartiality, unequal access to state information, the weakening of parliamentary oversight and the risk of improper political influence over public administration. Ntuli, however, said the PSC's interpretation was based on a misunderstanding of how Parliament operates.

He argued that ANC MPs should be allowed to invite public officials to explain specialised subjects ranging from energy policy to local government reform. The controversy comes amid heightened scrutiny of ANC study groups following the leak of an audio recording from a social development study group published by the Sunday Times, where members appeared to be strategising ahead of a parliamentary committee meeting involving then minister Sisisi Tolashe





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