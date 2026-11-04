Nyanga voters blocked by ANC T-shirt and broken ID on election day

Two Nyanga voters were unable to cast ballots, one for wearing an ANC T-shirt and another for having a broken ID, as voting started slowly with 29 stations in the township.

Two voters in Nyanga, Cape Town, were unable to cast their ballots on election day, one because he wore an ANC T-shirt and another because he arrived with a broken identity document.

Voter Turned Away Over ANC T-shirt

Zuko Jada, 42, was turned away from Mvula Primary School, a voting station in Nyanga, after arriving to cast his ballot wearing an ANC T-shirt. Speaking to TimesLIVE after he managed to vote, Jada said he was excited about participating in the elections and hoped his vote would make a difference. As I walked into the voting station, I was turned away because I was wearing an ANC T-shirt, Jada said.

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I was told that the voting station was not a campaigning area. I then thought I should rather go home and continue with my beer, he said. I would rather go home and drink because now I am being sent from pillar to post.

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However, as he was walking out, he was assisted by ANC members stationed outside the voting station. They gave him another top to wear over his party T-shirt, allowing him to return and cast his vote. George Mqokolo, an ANC member sitting under the party tent outside the station, said two people wearing ANC T-shirts had been turned away. There is no such rule in the Party Agents Manual, he said.

Broken ID Stops Nyanga Voter

It says that as long as a person is of voting age, they can wear their party T-shirts. At the voting station at Hlengisa Primary School, 40-year-old Pumlani Dilima was unable to cast his ballot because he arrived with a broken identity document showing only his photograph. My ID card broke last year and now I cannot find the other piece, he said. They said I would not be able to vote, even though I know my ID number.

I have decided to go home and enjoy a cold one with my friends, Dilima said. Voting got off to a slow start in Nyanga, which has 29 voting stations, with only a handful of voters trickling into some stations during the early hours of the day. At others, the atmosphere remained quiet, with little activity. Most voting stations were quiet in Nyanga township on Wednesday morning.

Only a small number of voters arrived early, and the atmosphere at several stations remained calm throughout the morning. Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Sizakhele Dyantyi assured voters that security measures were in place across the province to protect the electoral process. Addressing police officers during their parade earlier in the day, Dyantyi said that with operational plans firmly in place, the focus had shifted to implementation.

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Police Increase Security Presence

Police and their integrated partners will maintain a visible presence across the province, ensuring that no area is regarded as a no-go area and that every eligible voter can exercise their democratic right without fear or intimidation, he said. He reiterated that public confidence in the police had to be upheld, adding that there would be no room for lawlessness, intimidation or attempts to undermine the democratic process.