The African National Congress is facing a challenge in finding a suitable candidate for the mayoral position in Johannesburg, with several high-profile figures declining the opportunity. The party is under pressure to finalize a candidate before rival campaigns gain momentum.

The ANC is struggling to find a credible candidate for the Johannesburg mayoral race, with several high-profile figures reportedly turning down the opportunity. The city is deep in crisis, and according to ANC Chairwoman Pauline Paton , finding a candidate who can lead the city out of its difficulties is a challenge.

Paton believes that credible people with strong track records have better options outside local government. Former Deputy Finance Minister Jabu Moleketi had been approached by the ANC but declined the offer, opting instead for a career in BEE investment holdings. Paton suggested that ANC supporters Sexwale believed his political ambitions were aimed much higher, possibly even a presidency. The party hopes to announce its candidate in June, although the process does not appear to be far advanced.

With rival campaigns gathering momentum, the ANC must finalize a candidate quickly. However, Paton expressed concerns that even after the election, little may change in Johannesburg's government





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ANC Johannesburg Mayoral Race Credible Candidate Pauline Paton Jabu Moleketi ANC Chairwoman Jabu Moleketi Belleview Investments Cooperative Governance

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