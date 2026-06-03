ANC Speaker Accused of Bias

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza has been accused of being potentially biased towards the ANC by ATM leader Vuyo Zungula.

The speaker of the National Assembly , Thoko Didiza , has been accused of being potentially biased towards the ANC . National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza has dismissed African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula 's claim that she is incapable of acting impartially in her capacity as speaker.

Zungula argued that Didiza's impartiality was compromised due to her 2022 vote against processing the Section 89 independent panel report when she was a cabinet minister, as well as her subsequent handling of the matter after a Constitutional Court judgment reviewed the process. Zungula alleged that Didiza met with lawyers representing President Cyril Ramaphosa after the Constitutional Court judgment relating to the Phala Phala matter, making her incapable of acting impartially.

However, Didiza rejected the allegations, describing them as false and unwarranted, and stated that Zungula's call for her recusal was completely unjustified. Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo acknowledged that while Didiza works as an ANC MP and serves as a member of the party's National Executive Committee and National Working Committee, she is simply required to attend meetings of these structures as part of her political responsibilities.

Mothapo added that Zungula's allegations were based on pure speculation meant to tarnish the speaker's credibility. The speaker further rejected claims that her 2022 vote against the independent panel report constituted grounds for her recusal, clarifying that she was acting strictly in her role as an MP at the time. Mothapo asserted that Didiza would not be deterred from carrying out her constitutional responsibilities.

Throughout this matter, she has acted in accordance with legal advice provided by parliament's legal services office and will continue to do so in fulfilling her duties





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