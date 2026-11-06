ANC hits historic low in local elections as Western Cape leader admits disappointment

The ANC has fallen to 31.8 percent with half the votes counted in South Africa's local elections, its worst-ever result, prompting internal calls for reflection and community engagement.

South Africa's African National Congress has recorded its worst-ever election score, standing at 31.8 percent with half of the votes counted from Wednesday's local government polls.

The result marks a historic low for the party that has governed since the advent of democracy in 1994. The party of liberation hero Nelson Mandela has seen its support steadily decline over recent years. From nearly 70 percent of the national vote in 2004, the ANC fell below 50 percent for the first time at the 2021 municipal elections when it won 46 percent.

Also read DA leads Western Cape early results as PA overtakes ANC in provincial race

At the 2024 national elections it managed just over 40 percent and was forced into a unity government with nine other parties, including the DA. In the Western Cape, the party's proposed mayoral candidate for Cape Town, Jerimia Thuynsma, acknowledged the disappointing performance. Speaking at the Results Operation Centre at Century City as counting reached 80 percent in the province around midday, he said the party had expected a stronger showing.

Advertisement

Thuynsma said: Needless to say, we are disappointed with what we see on the big screen, simply because we anticipated doing much better than what is reflected. He believes low voter turnout among ANC supporters in the metro was a significant factor, noting that while rural voters turned out, many ANC supporters in Cape Town stayed away.

He described this as a vote of no confidence in the party, adding that the ANC needs to establish why its supporters chose not to participate. Thuynsma said: In the metro, our people basically stayed at home. And that in itself, basically, is a vote of no confidence as far as I'm concerned. The party's immediate priority will be to rebuild relationships with communities and ensure elected ward councillors remain accessible beyond election periods.

ANC Proposes Monthly Community Meetings

One measure being considered is introducing monthly community feedback meetings where residents can raise concerns directly with their ward councillors. Thuynsma said: They must have report-back meetings every month so they can engage with our communities and our communities engage with them. That way we stay connected with our people. He also believes the ANC should make better use of its representation in national government to address service delivery failures in struggling municipalities.

He said: There can't be a case of us being in national government, and then we see service delivery failure in our communities, and we just complain about it. For wards where the ANC secures representation, councillors have been encouraged to develop ward-based Integrated Development Plans informed by consultations with residents.

Thuynsma said: Because that basically means that they will work with the officials of the City of Cape Town, provincial government, and even national government to get the issues that our communities have raised to be delivered. He says this approach will require cooperation across all three spheres of government.

Advertisement

Voter Turnout Reaches Fifty Four Percent

About 15.9 million of 29.2 million registered voters cast ballots, the electoral commission said, putting turnout at an estimated 54.5 percent, up from 46 percent in the pandemic-hit 2021 local elections. Control of the country's eight major metropolitan municipalities is up for grabs, alongside dozens of district and local councils. Former president Jacob Zuma's breakaway opposition uMkhonto weSizwe party was coming third with 7.9 percent at the halfway mark, below levels suggested in opinion polls.

The MK had been tipped as one of the few parties capable of securing an outright majority in the eastern port city of Durban, but projections by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research put its support at 32 percent. The DA was forecast to retain control of tourist magnet Cape Town with 56 percent of the vote, with its leader Geordin Hill-Lewis already declaring victory.

DA Leads In Cape Town And Johannesburg

The party was also leading with 34 percent in Johannesburg, the country's financial capital, after a spirited campaign spearheaded by former leader Helen Zille, 75, according to CSIR projections. With outright majorities far from assured in several major cities, the results could usher in another round of complex coalition negotiations, with parties bargaining to assemble the alliances needed to govern.

The party now led by President Cyril Ramaphosa has borne the brunt of criticism about years of municipal mismanagement that have left South Africans grappling with failing water supplies, persistent power cuts and crumbling public services. It has also been accused of corruption and mismanagement, while splinter parties have eaten away at its support base. The results of this week's local ballot will offer a key measure of voter sentiment ahead of the 2029 general election.

ANC Focuses On Rebuilding Community Trust

The ANC will now have to focus on rebuilding trust, improving its strategy and demonstrating its commitment to communities through consistent engagement and service delivery.