ANC Sets Manifesto Alignment as Condition for Knysna Coalition Talks

The ANC demands strict manifesto alignment before joining any coalition in Knysna, citing past governance failures and the need for stable service delivery in the municipality.

The African National Congress has established a clear prerequisite for entering into power-sharing agreements in Knysna, stating that potential partners must align with its own political manifesto. This firm stance comes as the municipality faces a hung council following recent elections, where no single party secured an outright majority. The Democratic Alliance returned nine seats in the 21-seat council, creating a fragmented political landscape that necessitates fresh negotiations among competing factions.

Manifesto Alignment Drives Partnership Strategy

Moyisi Magalela, the ANC regional coordinator for the Southern Cape, explained that the party will measure every potential partner against its own policy document before agreeing to a coalition. The approach is designed to prevent governing arrangements from being fractured by conflicting policy positions from the outset. Magalela emphasized that different parties campaign on different manifestos and answer to different constituencies, making deliberate management essential for stability.

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The coordinator argued that the difference between a functional administration and a collapsing one lies in structure rather than arithmetic. He pointed to a conflict resolution committee as a necessary mechanism inside any coalition agreement. The party hopes these negotiations will produce a better arrangement for residents who have endured years of administrative dysfunction and service delivery failures.

Historical Context of Municipal Instability

Knysna's experience with coalitions is not new, with instability tracing back to 2006 when the Democratic Alliance failed to secure an outright majority and was forced into a coalition with the ANC. Two decades later, the municipality remains associated with corruption allegations and decay. Magalela noted that coalition governance is now a norm, arguing that residents must live with it while demanding improvements in service delivery.

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The municipality enters these talks burdened by persistent governance problems and a two-week window to settle an agreement. Magalela offered the ANC's recent record in Knysna as evidence of capability, noting that the party completed its term through to 2026 after taking over in 2021. This outcome followed a previous coalition involving the Patriotic Alliance and the EFF that could not last a year.

Small Parties Hold Kingmaker Influence

The arithmetic of the new council puts single-seat parties in a position of significant influence, many of them breakaways from the ANC, the Democratic Alliance, and the emerging Patriotic Alliance. Magalela acknowledged the friction this fragmentation guarantees, describing the ego that creeps in and the kingmaker mentality that often accompanies such power dynamics. He candidly admitted that small parties cannot be wished away as they campaigned and won seats representing specific voters.

He rejected the label of small parties, stating he dislikes the term because those parties hold fair representation in council and deserve respect. His stated wish for this round of negotiations is straightforward: mature councillors and mature leaders who put people first. Magalela declared that talks are being framed around communities instead of party interests, examining manifestos to identify which parties fit into the ANC's programme.

Service Delivery Remains Primary Concern

Part of the argument centred on what residents can reasonably expect from elected representatives, distinguishing between policy responsibility and actual implementation. Councillors are responsible for policy, while the actual work is carried out by municipal officials. A pothole is not fixed by a councillor but by a municipal official, although a councillor can escalate those problems to the administration.

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Residents remain focused on a single demand running through the national conversation about why voters chose as they did: services. The ANC's strategy aims to ensure that competing loyalties do not pull the administration in different directions. By prioritizing manifesto alignment, the party seeks to avoid the pitfalls of past coalitions that struggled to deliver tangible results to the community.