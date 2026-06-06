ANC Sees Dual-Member Leaders' SACP Conference Snub as Loyalty Signal

The absence of four ANC ministers and officials with dual SACP membership from the Conference of the Left is interpreted by the ANC as a declaration of allegiance ahead of local elections, while the SACP insists their status remains unchanged.

The African National Congress ( ANC ) has interpreted the absence of four senior leaders with dual membership in the South African Communist Party ( SACP ) from the recent Conference of the Left as a clear indication that they have chosen the ANC over campaigning for the SACP in the upcoming local government elections.

The leaders are Buti Manamela (Minister of Higher Education & Training), Blade Nzimande (Minister of Science & Technology), David Masondo (Deputy Minister of Finance), and Jacob Mamabolo (Gauteng MEC for Co-operative Governance & Traditional Affairs). According to ANC sources, their failure to attend the SACP's conference last week signifies where their primary allegiance lies.

This follows an April decision by the ANC's national executive committee that dual members must publicly declare whether they will campaign for the ANC or the SACP ahead of the November elections. The context is the SACP's decision to contest the elections independently, a move the ANC unsuccessfully tried to reverse. Manamela, who sits on the SACP's central committee, recently resigned as the party's head of elections, which the ANC sees as further evidence of his loyalty shift.

However, the SACP's spokesperson, Mandlana, strongly contradicted this interpretation. He stated that the central committee members alleged to have 'chosen' the ANC have not done so and that their status and roles within the SACP remain unchanged. Mandlana emphasized that their absence from the Conference of the Left was an internal SACP decision regarding delegation and should not be viewed as a choice against the party. Despite the SACP's official stance, indications from the leaders themselves suggest otherwise.

Masondo publicly posted on social media about participating in an ANC branch meeting to select a councillor candidate, explicitly framing it as part of the ANC's election process. An ANC leader noted that Masondo was in Giyani during the Conference of the Left weekend, and even Manamela did not attend. The same source highlighted Manamela's resignation as SACP head of elections as a significant sign.

Two senior ANC leaders indicated that Masondo and Mamabolo have privately informed the party they will campaign on its behalf. Another insider added that Masondo has long disagreed with the SACP's independent election strategy.

The source also mentioned that Mineral Resources & Petroleum Minister Gwede Mantashe has clearly sided with the ANC, and that 'almost everyone' with dual membership has made the same choice, though Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba and Deputy Ministers Polly Boshielo and Stan Mathabatha are yet to declare publicly. The internal conflict underscores the strained alliance between the ANC and its historic ally, the SACP, as they head into critical local elections





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ANC SACP Dual Membership Conference Of The Left Local Elections Buti Manamela Blade Nzimande David Masondo Jacob Mamabolo Solly Mapaila

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