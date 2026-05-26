ANC Secretary General Warns Against Unlawful Conduct in Protests Against Illegal Immigration

African National Congress Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has cautioned protesters against engaging in unlawful conduct as they demonstrate against illegal immigration.

African National Congress Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has cautioned organisers of demonstrations against illegal immigration to be alert of what he described as third force infiltration.

Mbalula made the statement while briefing the media on the outcomes of the party's National Executive Committee meeting at the weekend. According to him, South Africans cannot fight unlawful conduct by engaging in unlawful acts themselves. This comes amid intensified protests in recent weeks as some South Africans voiced frustration over what they said were growing numbers of undocumented migrants in the country.

Migrant rights groups have been picketing for unity in Cape Town as anti-immigration protests mount on Africa Day. Some protesters have been calling for a state of emergency to be declared over illegal immigration. Mbalula urged the protesters to balance their actions with the discipline of legality, saying that in a democracy, one cannot fight unlawful conduct by engaging in unlawful conduct themselves.

He emphasized that protests and pressure movements are constitutional rights and a standing tradition of the struggle, but they must be carried out within the bounds of the law. Mbalula's statement came as the country continues to grapple with the issue of illegal immigration. The debate has been ongoing, with some calling for stricter border control measures and others advocating for more humane treatment of migrants.

The government has been under pressure to address the issue, with some calling for a comprehensive immigration policy. As the protests continue, Mbalula's cautionary words serve as a reminder that even in the pursuit of justice and equality, the rule of law must be respected. The ANC Secretary General's statement has sparked a renewed debate on the issue of illegal immigration and the role of protests in bringing about change.

While some have welcomed Mbalula's call for protesters to remain lawful, others have criticized him for not doing enough to address the root causes of the problem. The issue of illegal immigration remains a contentious one, with no easy solutions in sight. As the debate continues, it is clear that the ANC Secretary General's statement has added a new layer of complexity to the issue.

In the meantime, protesters will continue to demand action from the government, while Mbalula and other leaders will continue to urge them to remain within the bounds of the law. The outcome of this delicate balancing act remains to be seen, but one thing is certain - the issue of illegal immigration will continue to be a major point of contention in the country for the foreseeable future





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