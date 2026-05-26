ANC Secretary-General Mbalula Dismisses Upcoming Convention as 'Not a Leftist Formation'

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has dismissed the upcoming convention called by the SACP, stating that it is not a leftist formation and accusing it of being a coalition of negation. The ANC has declined to participate in the conference, citing the political nature of the gathering and the potential for division within the alliance.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has dismissed the upcoming convention called by the SACP , labeling it 'not a leftist formation ' and accusing it of being a coalition of negation .

Mbalula stated that the only matter of interest for the formations is united dissent against the ANC. The ANC has declined to participate in the conference, citing the political nature of the gathering and the potential for division within the alliance. The ANC reaffirms its commitment to the Tripartite Alliance and the broader alliance of the ANC, SACP, Cosatu, and South African National Civic Organisation, particularly over the SACP's conference resolution to contest the upcoming local government election independently.

Mbalula emphasized the importance of unity and struggle against the enemy of the people, describing the ANC as the leading force of the broad national liberation front and the SACP as carrying the vanguard role of the working class within the front





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ANC Fikile Mbalula SACP Conference Of The Left Leftist Formation Coalition Of Negation United Dissent Tripartite Alliance Broad National Liberation Front Vanguard Role Of The Working Class Leading Force Of The Broad National Liberation Broad Democratic And Patriotic Forces National Democratic Revolution Upcoming Local Government Election Judicial Commission Of Inquiry Into Allegation Zondo Commission State Institutions State-Owned Entities Public-Procurement System Conference Of The Left Political Formations Trade Unions Think Tanks Left-Wing Activists

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