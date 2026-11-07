ANC Secretary-General Labels 2026 Local Election Result Catastrophic

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula describes the 2026 local government election outcome as catastrophic despite 30 percent national support, outlining new coalition strategies and trust rebuilding priorities.

Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has characterized the African National Congress's performance in the 2026 local government elections as a catastrophic outcome, even though the party maintains a lead with just over 30 percent national support. Mbalula acknowledged that the leadership was fully aware the results would be difficult, citing internal polling that had suggested the party could secure at least 34 percent support prior to the vote. He stated plainly that the party knew this specific outcome was coming, indicating a prior awareness of the likely decline in voter confidence compared to previous election cycles.

Election Outcome Analysis and Polling Data

The discrepancy between the internal polling expectations and the actual election results has prompted a critical review within the ruling party. Mbalula noted that while the ANC still leads nationally, the gap between the projected 34 percent and the achieved 30 percent signals a significant shift in the political landscape. This data point serves as the baseline for understanding the severity of the result, which the Secretary-General insists cannot be dismissed or downplayed by the party apparatus.

Also read ANC Faces Historic Electoral Low as MKP and DA Gain Ground in 2026 Local Elections

The internal recognition of this polling miss highlights the urgency of the current strategic review. The African National Congress is now facing the reality that its traditional voting base may have eroded more than anticipated in key municipalities. This realization drives the immediate need for a coherent strategy that addresses the root causes of the performance gap identified in the post-election analysis.

Coalition Negotiation Strategy and Principles

Regarding the immediate political aftermath, Mbalula confirmed that the ANC is not rushing into coalition negotiations as it assesses the results across municipalities. He emphasized that as of his latest statements, there are no formal talks under way, though he expects discussions to begin soon. The party intends to approach these future discussions in good faith, aiming for arrangements that prioritize the people and stand squarely on the constitution.

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Mbalula laid out strict principles for any potential partnerships, stating that the ANC will look for clear and honest priorities agreed upon in advance. He explicitly ruled out secret carve-outs that would benefit one party over another, ensuring that all coalition deals are transparent and accountable. This stance is designed to prevent the kind of opaque political bargaining that often undermines public trust in government operations.

The Secretary-General also clarified that the party is not desperate to secure mayorships or senior positions through coalition deals. He drew a firm line against begging or negotiating from a position of weakness, stating that the ANC is not in the business of begging for mayorship or any other positions. This approach signals a shift towards a more principled, rather than opportunistic, engagement with other political entities.

Available Political Options and Doctrine

The African National Congress is considering a range of political options to navigate the post-election environment. Mbalula outlined that these include coalition governments, confidence-and-supply arrangements, or remaining in opposition. He clarified that remaining in opposition is a viable option, not just a fallback position, and that each scenario will be carefully analyzed based on the specific municipal context.

To ensure consistency across these varied scenarios, Mbalula announced that the ANC will establish a national doctrine to guide these decisions. This doctrine will determine what options are before the ANC in each municipality, replacing ad-hoc decision-making with a structured framework. The party will analyze every municipality carefully to apply this doctrine, ensuring that local nuances are considered within the broader national strategy.

This structured approach aims to provide clarity for both the party members and the public regarding the ANC's intentions. By setting out a national doctrine, the party hopes to demonstrate a unified front and a clear methodology for governance, regardless of whether they are in power or opposition.

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Next Steps and Community Trust Rebuilding

The ANC's national executive committee is expected to meet this week to reflect on the election results and determine the party's approach going forward. This meeting is a critical juncture where the theoretical doctrine will be translated into actionable political strategies. The committee's decisions will set the tone for the party's interactions with other political actors in the coming months.

Mbalula emphasized that the party's primary priority is rebuilding trust with communities through service delivery rather than through political deals. He stated that the ANC is in the business of serving the people, suggesting a pivot away from purely political maneuvering towards practical governance outcomes. He warned that if anyone has not heard what the people are saying through this election, then the party is lost, underscoring the severity of the mandate received.

The focus on essential services such as water, electricity, refuse removal, safety, and care for the vulnerable is central to this rebuilding effort. Mbalula asserted that these basic needs do not pause for politics, and the party will not allow them to be ignored in the pursuit of political gain. This commitment aims to reassure voters that their daily struggles are the party's primary concern.

Gauteng Recount and Official Objections

On the legal front, Mbalula confirmed that the party had called for a recount in Gauteng and is still awaiting the outcome of this process. This request for a recount reflects the party's determination to ensure the accuracy of results in a politically significant province. The delay in finalizing these results adds a layer of uncertainty to the immediate political calculations in the region.

Simultaneously, the Independent Electoral Commission revealed that by 3pm on Saturday, it had received 197 objections to the election results. This high number of objections indicates a contentious election process with multiple disputes over validity and conduct. The resolution of these objections will likely influence the final composition of local councils and the subsequent coalition dynamics.