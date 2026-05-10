ANC, SACP, DA and EFF react to Constitutional Court ruling on Ramaphosa's impeachment

Ahead of the ANC's Policy Conference, SACP secretary-general Solly Mapaila has expressed doubt about President Cyril Ramaphosa's fitness as head of state. He raised concerns about the Phala Phala scandal, accusing business people within the government of sharing resources. ANC partners are being challenged to use their conscience regarding the Phala Phala scandal, while the DA is criticized for not withdrawing from the GNU. The article covers the reactions of various parties to the recent Constitutional Court ruling on President Ramaphosa's impeachment inquiry.

SACP secretary-general Solly Mapaila casts doubt on the fitness of President Ramaphosa as the country’s head of state, following a ruling by the Constitutional Court .

Mapaila mentions Operation Vulindlela, where business people are accused of sharing resources with the government. The SACP and opposition parties call for his resignation, expressing concern about a new state capture. ANC partners are challenged to use their conscience regarding the Phala Phala scandal.

Meanwhile, the DA is criticized for condemning the scandal but staying in the GNU





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SACP South African Communist Party Cyril Ramaphosa ANC ANC's Policy Conference Policy Conference Nasrec Johannesburg Phala Phala Phala Phala Farm Operation Vulindlela Constitutional Court Impeachment ANC's GNU Partners DA Independent Inquiry

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