Thabani Nyawose was re-elected speaker of eThekwini municipality with 139 votes, confirming a coalition deal in which the MK Party will take the mayor and deputy mayor posts while the ANC holds the speaker and chief whip positions.

ANC councillor Thabani Nyawose was re-elected as speaker of the eThekwini municipality on Friday, receiving 139 votes. He defeated the DA's Zamani Khuzwayo, who received 73 votes, and Asad Gaffar of the eThekwini Ratepayers Political Movement, who received three votes.

Nyawose's election confirms that the ANC and the MK Party have reached an agreement to govern the city and its R75 billion budget together. The vote was conducted by secret ballot. The agreement provides that the MK Party will get both the mayor and deputy mayor positions, while the ANC will get the speaker and chief whip positions. ActionSA will be accommodated in key portfolio positions in the executive committee, known as Exco.

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MK Party And EFF Display At Inaugural Meeting

The inaugural council meeting in Durban was marked by drama, fashion and tension. MK Party councillors wore military fatigues, while EFF councillors wore their red overalls and boots. Former mayors and senior leaders watched from the gallery, including Bheki Cele, Willies Mchunu, Zandile Gumede, Mxolisi Kaunda and James Nxumalo. Among the guests was Chief Mqoqi Ngcobo of the AmaQadi clan north of Durban.

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The sitting opened with an announcement by municipal manager Musa Mbhele that five proportional representation councillors had resigned. They were two from the ANC, one from the ACDP, one from the EFF and one from the IFP. Former ANC mayor Cyril Xaba, who resigned as a PR councillor earlier this week, was among the two ANC resignations and was not present. Mbhele introduced the presiding officer, Dr Roshni Bob, to take over the voting process.

She said councillors eligible to vote had to produce their original or certified identity card or driver's licence. The Electoral Commission of South Africa prepared and printed a ballot paper with the names of all nominated candidates. The chief magistrate, Khaya Thango, administered the oath of office to the speaker. Nyawose, who was the speaker in the previous council, said he was delighted to be given the honour to lead the city yet again.

The speaker will then take over the inaugural council meeting and table a report before establishing the Executive Committee. The council comprises an elected mayor, councillors, the Exco and several implementation committees.

Mayor And Exco Elections Scheduled For Late November

The election of the new mayor and deputy mayor, as well as the Exco, will be held on Friday, November 27, 2026. eThekwini became one of the hung municipalities after Jacob Zuma's MK Party secured 86 seats in the 223-seat council, but not enough to govern alone without another party. The DA's Dean Macpherson said it was unfortunate that the ANC had decided to abandon its government of national unity partners and opted to go to bed with the MK Party.

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Macpherson said: We believe that the MKP would be the worst government for eThekwini. We did not talk to the MKP. We would hold the positions in the Exco. But we will hold the leadership accountable because we are not after positions.

We want what is best for eThekwini. Besides chairing the municipal council, the speaker enforces the councillors' code of conduct. Section 37 of the Municipal Structures Act of 1998 states that the speaker is responsible for ensuring that the council meets at least quarterly. The municipality is served by elected councillors who facilitate service delivery to improve people's lives.

Police Monitor Proceedings As Gumede Hugs Nyawose

The proceedings were closely watched by heavily armed police and metro police officials. Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was seen hugging Nyawose after his election to the pivotal position. Nyawose's re-election follows his previous term as speaker. He was sworn in by the chief magistrate before taking over the meeting.

The council's rules and orders policy is applied during proceedings to ensure proper conduct.