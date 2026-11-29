A new opinion piece accuses the DA of running a divisive and humiliating election campaign in eThekwini, while a separate column argues the ANC is abandoning non-racialism in coalition negotiations.

A new opinion column has accused the Democratic Alliance of waging a divisive and humiliating election campaign in eThekwini, describing its tactics as the politics of audacity.

The piece, written by a black professional and political journalist, says the DA lampooned black leaders on billboards and called them mafias during the 2026 local government elections. The column says DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis and other party figures behaved like high school jocks on the campaign trail, strutting around and shoving smaller kids into hallway lockers. It recalls Brink telling JJ Tabane that the ANC is weak and can be pushed into doing whatever the DA wants.

Also read ANC's Thabani Nyawose re-elected eThekwini speaker as MK Party coalition deal takes shape

DA EThekwini Campaign Strategy

According to the column, the DA ran negative and divisive campaigns in eThekwini and Johannesburg. It fixated on eThekwini's R75 billion budget and claimed the MK Party wanted to get its hands on it, rather than presenting a vision for the city. The writer says the DA's campaign in Durban was shallow and based on fear rather than competing visions.

Millions of rands were spent telling voters how bad the other guy is, instead of explaining how the party would improve communities such as Inanda and Ntuzuma. The column describes a billboard that denigrated three black city executives, forcing them to turn to the courts to have it removed. The billboard featured Mayor Cyril Xaba, City Manager Musa Mbhele, and senior water official Ednick Msweli next to the words water mafia, above one of the busiest highways in the country.

Advertisement

The Durban High Court subsequently found the billboard defamatory. At the same time, the court affirmed the DA's right to criticise the municipality's handling of the water crisis and to argue that leaders had been negligent in managing water services. The column says the DA deployed the old language of swart gevaar, the fear that black governance guarantees collapse.

The writer argues this was misguided and contemptuous in a city built by black hands, and that criticism of service delivery does not justify branding individuals as criminals without proof. After the votes were counted on 4 November, no party won an outright majority. The column says the DA had the audacity to approach the ANC for a coalition deal, despite having smeared its leaders as a mafia before thousands of commuters.

DA Coalition Proposal To ANC

Post-election reporting revealed the DA reportedly offered the ANC a coalition arrangement, even expressing willingness to cede the mayoral seat to the ANC despite holding more council seats than any other opposition party, solely to prevent the MK Party from taking control. The writer says this reduces coalition-building to mere arithmetic stripped of trust and suggests office is so alluring that public humiliation will simply be forgotten.

The column argues the DA campaign did not ask what kind of city Durban wants to become. A separate opinion piece argues the ANC has been rapidly repudiating non-racialism in pursuit of building power blocs during coalition negotiations in municipalities. It says this is not a blip and not just a rejection of Helen Zille and the DA.

The ANC column recalls the Freedom Charter drawn up at Kliptown in June 1955, and the Morogoro Conference in 1969 where the ANC ditched multiracialism in favour of non-racialism. It asks when the ANC became sucked into a nativist vortex that inhales and exhales grievance. It points to a parliamentary hearing on the slow disbursement of film industry incentives this week.

Masina Attack On Katherine Christie

Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition chairperson Mzwandile Masina, an ANC National Executive Committee member, called a senior black member of a predominantly white delegation a token. Masina and other MPs interpreted a white DA member's call for the committee to proceed in a mature manner to mean she was saying her black colleagues are immature. He admonished Katherine Christie before kicking her out of the hearing. The column says these incidents speak to a moment of manufactured polarisation.

Advertisement

It says the legacy of the Bell Pottinger project, which exploited historical vulnerabilities to divide South Africa so that Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family could thrive, is still with us. It argues that as long as poverty, racially defined inequality and black suffering are not tangibly addressed, South Africa will be vulnerable to such exploitation of differences.

The difference between then and now, it says, is that when the Guptas were running amok there was still a semblance of an ANC as a societal anchor. The column says Masina was not going rogue when he unleashed his Malema-esque attack on Christie. He was channelling the mood of the current ANC that is flailing in unfamiliar waters of powerlessness.

The ANC that went into coalition negotiations was not one with a vision of what South Africa's towns and cities should look like over the next five years, or what it should offer in two and a half years when the country goes to general elections. This was an ANC full of anger and vengeance.

The piece says the ANC is angry that the proverbial Reverend Stephen Kumalo's outstretched hand has not been clasped by white South Africa, as Alan Paton prophetically predicted in Cry, the Beloved Country. It says the ANC now believes it has been negotiating to prevent apartheid from coming back. That means keeping the DA, code name whites, from any lever of political power.

Panyaza Lesufi Leading Nativism

In the absence of any other intellectual prowess, the column says the ANC's ideological leader in this nativist pursuit has been Gauteng premier and party chair Panyaza Lesufi. It describes Lesufi as an otherwise very smart individual who has led the nativist pursuit. The column quotes Nelson Mandela saying he fought against white domination and black domination and cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities.

It encourages those who care about South Africa's journey to keep beating the drum about the retreat from non-racialism. The piece says the past two weeks have been extremely disturbing, watching a rapid repudiation of non-racialism while coalition governments are established in municipalities. It says the air has been putrid with poisonous rhetoric from those who should know better.

The column asks when the ANC left non-racialism behind, and how the organisation that said South Africa belongs to all who live in it, black and white, in 1955 became consumed by grievance. Together, the two columns describe a political moment marked by racial polarisation, harsh campaign tactics, and coalition negotiations that critics say have abandoned principle for power. The DA is accused of public shaming as a campaign strategy, while the ANC is accused of abandoning its non-racialist heritage.