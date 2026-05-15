ANC's Provincial Executive Committee in Eastern Cape Dissolved by National Bosses

The ANC's provincial executive committee in the Eastern Cape has been dissolved by the party's national bosses. The ANC's provincial leadership will now be replaced with a task team to steer it towards another attempt to hold a successful conference, possibly after the November 4 local government elections.

The ANC 's provincial executive committee in the Eastern Cape has been dissolved by the party's national bosses. The ANC 's provincial leadership will now be replaced with a task team to steer it towards another attempt to hold a successful conference, possibly after the November 4 local government elections .

These developments were confirmed by several party insiders who spoke to the Dispatch late on Thursday and Friday morning. The party's provincial spokesperson, Yanga Zicina, on Friday also confirmed that the PEC, led by Oscar Mabuyane as chair and provincial secretary, was dissolved. The province was ready to go to an elective conference in late March, but those plans were scuppered when some party members successfully approached the court to interdict the conference amid branch meeting disputes





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ANC Eastern Cape Provincial Executive Committee Dissolved Task Team Conference Local Government Elections Branch Meeting Disputes Interdict Oscar Mabuyane Yanga Zicina

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