Mziyanda Mketsu of the ANC has been elected mayor of Ekurhuleni, defeating the DA candidate Khathutshelo Rasilingwane 141 to 80 with backing from a multi-party coalition. Nthabiseng Tshivhenga was re-elected speaker and a motion for the metro's first deputy mayor, to be filled by ActionSA, was passed.

African National Congress councillor Mziyanda Mketsu has been elected as the new mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni. He defeated Democratic Alliance candidate Khathutshelo Rasilingwane by 141 votes to 80 in a council vote on Friday afternoon.

Election Details and Coalition Dynamics

The election took place at the OR Tambo Government Precinct Civic Centre in Germiston, where newly elected councillors gathered to choose the metro's new leadership. The vote had been postponed from Wednesday to Friday after political parties asked for more time to conclude coalition negotiations. Voting for the mayor and chief whip positions happened concurrently after parties agreed to a motion allowing both elections to be held at the same time.

Also read DA's Rasilingwane slams 'cabal' after losing Ekurhuleni mayoral vote to ANC's Mketsu

DA councillor and former Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell was nominated for chief whip and accepted the nomination. Mketsu was backed by a broad multi-party coalition. ANC chairperson Nkosindiphile Xhakaza said nearly 15 political parties united to form the governing alliance. It is anchored by the ANC, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters, with several smaller parties also joining.

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The MK Party confirmed it would support the ANC's mayoral and chief whip nominations in Ekurhuleni. This followed its decision not to back Dr Nasiphi Moya's re-election in Tshwane. MK Party Ekurhuleni councillor Vusi Shongwe said the party's relationship with the ANC had been restored after their disagreement in Tshwane on Thursday. MK Party is fully behind the nominations made today, Shongwe said.

MK Party Joins Ekurhuleni Alliance

We are going to form part of the government in Ekurhuleni; we are not excluding ourselves. He said it was too early to indicate whether the party would seek positions in the new administration. The outcome follows the November 4 municipal elections, which produced a hung council. The DA emerged as the largest single party with 66 seats, while the ANC secured 59 seats.

With no party holding an outright majority, complex post-election coalition negotiations became necessary. In his acceptance address, Mketsu positioned himself as a people's mayor who is deeply attuned to the everyday needs of Ekurhuleni residents. He said his administration's immediate priorities would include restoring reliable refuse collection, ensuring functional traffic lights and aggressively rooting out corruption. He stressed that the community does not expect perfection, but rather a dedicated leader committed to meeting their practical needs.

Xhakaza noted that the former mayor has thrown support behind the newly elected executive. He added that it is not uncommon for a ward councillor to ascend to the mayoral office, particularly when the party did not initially secure proportional representation seats. The DA strongly condemned the new alliance.

DA Condemns New Ekurhuleni Alliance

Rasilingwane described the arrangement as a coalition of chaos and warned that such partnerships historically lead to the collapse of service delivery and create environments ripe for corruption, referencing findings associated with the Madlanga Commission. In related council proceedings, a motion for the metro's first deputy mayor was successfully passed. The position is slated to be filled by a representative from ActionSA, further solidifying the multi-party nature of the new administrative structure.

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Meanwhile, former Ekurhuleni speaker and Economic Freedom Fighters councillor Nthabiseng Tshivhenga has been re-elected as speaker of the council. Tshivhenga secured the position with support from coalition partners including the ANC, ActionSA, the EFF and other smaller parties. The Tshwane outcome earlier set the stage for similar coalition arrangements in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, where council leadership positions were being decided on Friday.

In Tshwane, Moya secured 115 votes, defeating former DA mayor Cilliers Brink, who received 87 votes, as the multiparty coalition comprising ActionSA, the ANC and the EFF held firm. The Tshwane result came despite the MK Party spoiling four ballots, reportedly in protest over the ANC's refusal to meet its demands for the speaker's position in Ekurhuleni and the deputy mayor's post in Johannesburg.

The ANC is said to have offered the party municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal in exchange for withdrawing from Gauteng. The Ekurhuleni council meeting drew attention from across Gauteng as parties tested new coalition arrangements. The DA's poor showing in the mayoral vote underlined the difficulty it faces in translating its status as the largest single party into executive control without a majority.

For residents, the immediate test will be whether the new coalition can deliver on basic services such as waste collection and traffic infrastructure. Mketsu's acceptance speech focused on these practical concerns rather than broad ideological pledges, signalling a municipal government under pressure to show quick results.