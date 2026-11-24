Elphus Mathebula of the ANC has been elected executive mayor of Steve Tshwete Local Municipality in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, after the ANC formed a coalition with the EFF and ActionSA. He won with 32 votes out of 58, and the EFF's Zandile Joseph Ngubeni was elected speaker.

Elphus Mathebula of the African National Congress (ANC) has been elected executive mayor of the Steve Tshwete Local Municipality in Middelburg, Mpumalanga. He won the mayoral election with 32 votes out of 58, with one councillor abstaining.

ANC EFF ActionSA Coalition Forms New Council

The election took place during the first sitting of the hung council at the Sydney Choma Banquet Hall in Middelburg. The ANC secured control through a strategic coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA. This follows the November 4 local government elections, which produced a hung council in Steve Tshwete and 13 other municipalities in Mpumalanga. The EFF's Zandile Joseph Ngubeni was elected speaker with 31 votes after three abstentions.

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The ANC's Zane Msiza was appointed chief whip. The newly elected leadership was met with jubilation, singing, and chanting from ANC and EFF members in the public gallery. Despite the coalition, the Democratic Alliance (DA) remains the official opposition. The DA's mayoral candidate, Bosman Grobler, received 25 votes, while their speaker candidate, Palesa Mobango, also secured 25 votes.

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DA Spokesperson Expresses Disappointment With Election

A DA spokesperson expressed disappointment with the outcome, citing frustration with the electoral system. The spokesperson said, We are the biggest party percentage-wise, but the formula that the IEC uses now and have been using for a very long time gave us three seats less than the ANC. So already that was a disappointment. But we thought that, you know, voters gave us a strong enough mandate.

We tried really hard to get coalition partners together to get over the 50%. The spokesperson added that the party remains optimistic: We see that our number of votes grow every term. So voters start to trust us more and more. We believe in slow growth.

We believe that that is real growth. The DA received approximately 30% of the vote compared to the ANC's 26% in the November 4 elections. The political landscape in Mpumalanga remains highly fragmented, with 14 of the 17 municipalities resulting in hung councils expected to be governed by coalitions. Shortly after his election, Mayor Mathebula outlined his administration's immediate priorities, emphasizing the need for fiscal responsibility and immediate service delivery.

Mayor Appoints Committee For Immediate Service Delivery

Mathebula said, I did not take a day or two to appoint members of the mayoral committee. I have appointed them today. The reason for appointing them today is to start working as in today. Those challenges that we have in terms of service delivery are going to be immediately attended to.

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I'm going to hold each and every member of the Mayoral Committee accountable for his or her department. We are going to ensure that we have weekly meetings. But chief amongst the things that we need to do as the municipality, is to stabilise the finances of the municipality.

He added, You can have all the good plans to tackle service delivery issues, but if you do not have proper control and good management in terms of your finances, you've got a problem. Local residents are looking to the new administration to deliver tangible improvements in their daily lives. One resident said, I hope the new government will reduce our rates and taxes as they are very high, and ensure we have clean drinking water and clean our streets.

Another community member highlighted economic concerns, stating, The problem that we are confronting is a problem of unemployment. I think it's a major crisis that we will need the current elected council to address.