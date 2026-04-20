ANC Rolls Out Strategic Turnaround Plan to Revolutionize Local Municipal Governance

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula details a new 10-point action plan aimed at stabilizing municipal governance through evidence-based interventions, smart infrastructure investments, and enhanced service delivery standards.

The African National Congress (ANC), through secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, has officially announced a robust strategic shift aimed at revitalizing local government performance across South Africa. According to Mbalula, the governing party has moved away from fragmented, reactive governance toward a systematic, evidence-based intervention framework established in September of the previous year.

This strategic pivot is anchored by a comprehensive 10-point action plan designed to stabilize municipal operations and ensure that the delivery of essential services—namely water, sanitation, electricity, roads, refuse removal, and housing—is strictly structured, measurable, and held to high levels of accountability. By transitioning to a more coordinated multi-sphere model, the ANC aims to bolster political oversight while injecting necessary technical capacity into struggling municipalities to address long-standing systemic crises. A key highlight of this intervention is the identification of eight cabinet-prioritized municipalities currently undergoing structured turnaround programmes. Mbalula reported that these interventions have already successfully restored administrative functionality in six of these regions, allowing for a concentrated focus on core service delivery. To augment these efforts, the government has launched service delivery war rooms across all nine provinces. These centers have already resolved over 320 high-priority service incidents, proving that a centralized, real-time approach can mitigate service failure risks. Using Knysna as a successful case study, Mbalula highlighted how proactive, coordinated action—such as the deployment of 122 emergency water collection points—successfully averted a catastrophic water shortage crisis, demonstrating the tangible impact of these improved response protocols. The initiative also emphasizes significant financial and technical progress in infrastructure management. In areas such as Enoch Mgijima, the operationalization of ward committees and the installation of 15,000 smart meters have led to a R35 million increase in monthly revenue, which directly enables the better utilization of infrastructure grants. Furthermore, the national electricity strategy has seen substantial gains, with load reduction programs being systematically eliminated in the Northern and Western Cape, and progressively reduced elsewhere. The deployment of over 380,000 smart meters nationwide has allowed for targeted enforcement against illegal connections while protecting law-abiding households from blanket power interruptions. Additionally, through partnerships with Sanral and provincial departments, the government has rehabilitated over 3,200km of national roads and 12,000km of local municipal roads. Efforts regarding water and sanitation have also been intensified through the Department of Water and Sanitation, which is currently deploying specialized technical teams to repair wastewater treatment works and pump stations, ensuring that long-term bulk supply systems are both reliable and sustainable for all citizens





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