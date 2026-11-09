ANC Wins Most Votes in 2026 Local Elections with 30.76 Percent, Loses 1.5 Million Votes

The ANC remains the largest party nationally in the 2026 South African local elections with 30.76 percent of the vote, but lost over 1.5 million votes since 2021, while the MK Party emerges as a significant force, placing third nationally and leading in KwaZulu-Natal.

The ANC lost more than 1.5 million votes since the 2021 Local Government Elections, underlining the scale of the governing party's continued decline in support.

Despite this, the ANC remains the largest party nationally with 30.76 percent of the vote in the 2026 Local Government Elections, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) announced on November 8. The MK Party emerged as a significant force, securing 24.64 percent of the national vote. Its performance placed it third nationally, ahead of the EFF, and made it a significant force in coalition negotiations expected to follow the election.

Also read ANC Calls 2026 Local Election Results Catastrophic, Mbalula Says Party Knew It Was Coming

MK Party Dominates KwaZulu-Natal

The MK Party also emerged as the leading party in KwaZulu-Natal, although it did not secure an outright majority in eThekwini. IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya declared the elections free and fair. He said 29.2 million voters were registered and 14.9 million participated, resulting in a national turnout of 52 percent. This is an increase of 6.1 percentage points from the 45.9 percent turnout recorded in the 2021 local government elections.

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Political parties and independent candidates not in the top five collectively received 22.97 percent of the vote and secured representation across municipal councils. The ANC received outright control in 53 municipalities and is the leading party in 128 municipalities. The DA achieved outright control in 12 municipalities and is the leading party in 32, while the IFP received control in five municipalities and is the leading party in 19.

In total, 74 councils were recorded as controlled, with one still awaiting calculation in the results snapshot. This means coalition negotiations will play a major role in determining who governs many municipalities over the next five years. Despite remaining the largest party nationally, the ANC will need to negotiate with other political parties in numerous councils if it hopes to retain or secure control. The DA, VF+ and ActionSA have reason to celebrate their performance.

ANC Vote Share Halves Since 2011

VF+ rose from 0.45 percent to 2.99 percent, more than six times its 2011 share. The IFP increased from 3.57 percent in 2011 to 4.69 percent in 2026. The biggest decline was the ANC, which fell from 61.95 percent in 2011 to 30.76 percent in 2026, a drop of 31.19 percentage points, almost halving its vote share. The ANC lost 8.04 points between 2011 and 2016, 8.32 points between 2016 and 2021, and 14.83 points since 2021.

Election logistics were substantial: about 188,000 electoral personnel were deployed and about 28 million ballot papers were superseded following a Constitutional Court order that required changes to the ballots. Additionally, 16,000 additional Voter Management Devices were brought into operation, and 54,908 information requests were recorded on the Virtual ROC.

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The results of the voting station in Douglas in the Northern Cape, where activists from a political party stormed the station and destroyed ballot papers before they could be counted, will be subject to a re-vote. The commission will withhold the results because of the re-vote in that municipality, Moepya said. The 2026 results represent more than a decline in the ANC's vote total.

Coalition Talks Shape Municipal Governance

They point to a political environment in which the party can no longer assume that being the biggest party is enough to govern. As the ANC's bruising defeat sinks in, President Cyril Ramaphosa has broken his silence on resignation rumours. The DA leads in Tshwane, but nobody can govern alone, and coalition talks will shape services and bills for residents.