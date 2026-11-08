ANC's Mbalula and top officials deny Ramaphosa offered to resign after election losses

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and other top officials rejected reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa offered to resign after the ANC fell to about 31% in the local government elections.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has rejected reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering resigning, insisting he is not going anywhere. The denial follows claims by at least five National Executive Committee members that Ramaphosa raised the prospect of stepping down after the ANC's support fell to about 31% in the local government elections.

According to the reports, Ramaphosa suggested the ANC's top leaders should take responsibility for successive electoral setbacks. He was also said to have indicated he would resign alone if the leadership group did not step aside. Some insiders reportedly warned that his departure could place the Government of National Unity at risk. Mbalula said there was no such consideration in the ANC.

Also read ANC Calls 2026 Local Election Results Catastrophic, Mbalula Says Party Knew It Was Coming

NEC Doctrine Guide Response To Election Results

He added that the party was preparing a report for the NEC to guide its response. We are going to the NEC to get a report which we are working on now, and we characterise it as a doctrine that will guide us to respond to the moment, he said. He said the party would examine how its election campaign was run and identify the reasons behind its performance.

Mbalula acknowledged that dissatisfaction with councillors and municipal services had been evident before the elections, including in Johannesburg. Despite the setback, he described the ANC as resilient, saying its continued national lead was not a miracle and reflected voters' support. The figures cited place the ANC on nearly 31%, followed by the DA on 25%, the MK Party on 10%, and the EFF and ActionSA on 6% each.

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The MK Party is polling almost 35% in KwaZulu-Natal, leading in 17 councils and controlling three. The ANC, with nearly 21%, leads in three councils and controls one. Mbalula also said the ANC would honestly confront its decline. Three top ANC officials told News24 on Sunday that it was untrue that Cyril Ramaphosa had offered to resign.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe has rubbished a report that the party's top seven, President Cyril Ramaphosa included, discussed resigning after the party's poor showing in the local government elections. Mbalula said: That is rubbish, resign for what? Ayikho leyonto, that is not true. A third member of the top seven, ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane, told News24 the Sunday Times report was devoid of truth.

Mokonyane Denies Rumours About Leadership Resignation

These calls are devoid of any objective evidence, and they once again seek to further divide the ANC, she said. Comrade president led in thought and in person in these elections. The ANC requires space to have a scientific and objective assessment that must guide us on the way forward. Removing or recalling the president is not an answer.

We have been there before. This comes after the ANC lost control of all the country's metros and went below 50% in all provinces, except Limpopo. Nationally, the ANC's support was at 31%. The newspaper, citing several NEC members, reported that Ramaphosa raised the prospect of resigning as party leader, triggering an extraordinary discussion about who should take responsibility for the electoral collapse.

According to the report, at least five sources said Ramaphosa suggested he step down, but the proposal met resistance from second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa, who reportedly urged him to calm down and consider an early national conference in April instead. The report follows an interview in which the ANC's chief whip and elections head Mdumiseni Ntuli told Newzroom Afrika that the NEC should honestly confront the ANC's continued decline.

Ntuli Calls For Honest Discussion On Decline

The question naturally arises: to what extent have we lived up to the commitments and the responsibility of being the apex leadership of the movement over the past four years, four and a half years, as we're coming closer to the end of our term of office? Ntuli continued: We have been facing a terrible tragedy of an organisation that is declining, but it has been rapid over the past two elections. And what does that mean?

We'll have to answer that question. The decline had accelerated in a manner that is unprecedented, with the party below 50% since 2024. We can't avoid an honest discussion about this situation, starting with us as a national executive committee. What is it that we did or did not do?

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This requires special attention. We can't treat it in the way we've been treating all other declines. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told News24 any accountable leader would reflect on his own performance and that of his organisation at key milestones, such as the elections. Magwenya said: There are political processes that one would safely assume will now ensue to review his party's electoral performance; I can't comment on those party processes.

Magwenya Defends Ramaphosa Governance Stability Focus

However, from the perspective of government and the governance of the country, the president is extremely sensitive towards any move that will create instability and governance uncertainty. He is a process man. He is going to thoroughly engage his party's processes, and from the country's presidency, he is going to continue to drive local government reforms. He has championed the development of the white paper on local government reforms, and he will continue to lead the local government reform process.

Generally, said Magwenya, Ramaphosa has never laid any claim of entitlement to leadership. The president is on record in his open and transparent reflections on the failure of local government to deliver services, hence his championing of local government reforms. Some of the failures are self-made in part, with respect to those in leadership positions being incapable of leading and delivering and on the other hand, result from real complexities that have to be properly understood and fixed.

Magwenya said this is what Ramaphosa would focus on going forward, despite the political noise and its origins. Economist Duma Gqubule, an outspoken critic of the ANC, said on X: After four electoral disasters, Cyril Ramaphosa must resign and not listen to Gwede. He is the least popular ANC president since 1994. He lost 22 percentage points in two national elections and 23 percentage points in two local elections.

His economic record is the worst since 1994. Prof Busani Ngcaweni, director of the University of Johannesburg's Centre for Public Policy and African Studies, said: The rudderless NEC must dissolve. An informed source close to Ramaphosa said those around him had always anticipated a strategy to exploit local government failures to remove the president and had prepared for it, pointing to how ANC provincial and regional structures had undermined his interventions on several occasions.

For example, the insider said there was resistance when Ramaphosa established the eThekwini Presidential Working Group as the metro spiralled, and a parallel bomb squad in Johannesburg created confusion over which structure was responsible. We've always understood that some people are working on a strategy to then hang the ANC's electoral failure around the president's neck. It's not surprising that you have this noise now, the source said.

The source added that the ANC was in decline because of a poor governing record, particularly at local government level, and Ramaphosa did not directly run municipalities; regional structures had far more direct influence. With about 95% of the national vote counted on Friday night, the Electoral Commission of South Africa dashboard confirmed that 110 municipal councils across the country are hung without an outright majority.