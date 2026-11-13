ANC NEC resolves DA should be last resort in municipal coalition talks

The ANC has resolved that the DA should be a last resort in municipal coalition negotiations, following concerns that the GNU partnership hurt its electoral support. The party will assess each municipality individually rather than applying a blanket approach.

The ANC's extended National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting has reportedly resolved that the Democratic Alliance (DA) should be a last resort when negotiating coalition governments in municipalities.

This follows concerns among ANC members that the party's partnership with the DA in the Government of National Unity (GNU) contributed to its declining electoral support. The meeting comes after the ANC said it would not adopt a blanket approach to municipal coalition negotiations following its poor performance in the 2026 Local Government Elections.

Also read ANC NEC Meets to Form Coalitions After Electoral Decline

ANC Communications Briefing On Coalitions

The party's communications manager, Mangaliso Khonza, said the Extended Special NEC decisions will be communicated tomorrow in a media briefing that will be announced during the course of the day. ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bengu said each municipality would be assessed individually. She said this would take into account its political dynamics, demographics, parties represented and residents' needs.

Speaking at a doorstep briefing at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg on Thursday, Bengu said the party would not apply the same coalition formula everywhere. There will not be a blanket approach until the NEC decides otherwise, she said. Because matters that affect this one municipality are not the same as that other municipality.

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Municipal Coalition Negotiations Begin

The ANC's share of the national vote fell from 45.59% in 2021 to 30.76% in 2026, although it remained the country's largest party. The DA secured 24.64%, followed by the MK Party on 9.76%, the EFF on 6.22% and ActionSA on 5.67%. With 137 of the country's 213 municipal councils hung, parties face negotiations to secure governing majorities. The DA emerged as the leading party in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, but failed to secure outright majorities.

The ANC says coalition agreements must promote stable municipal government and protect basic services as parties negotiate control of hung councils after the local government elections. The party has placed municipal service delivery first in its coalition mandate. The DA's KwaZulu-Natal leadership says coalition matters involving the MK Party are being handled nationally, despite previous public statements ruling out cooperation with Jacob Zuma's party.

Cogta Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has urged parties in hung municipalities to prioritise stable governance and service delivery as newly elected councils are constituted. Hlabisa issued guidelines to stabilise coalition talks as 127 municipalities face hung councils.