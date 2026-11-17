The African National Congress has ruled out a full Government of National Unity with the Democratic Alliance. Explore the political fallout and coalition strategies in South African politics after the 2026 elections.

The African National Congress has formally ruled out a comprehensive stability pact with the Democratic Alliance that would mirror the structure of the national Government of National Unity. This decisive stance was confirmed following an extended meeting of top party leaders this week, marking a significant shift in the political landscape of South Africa after the 2026 local government elections.

Internal Resistance Shapes Coalition Strategy

During a post-election extended meeting of the party's top brass, the leadership engaged in a blizzard of bilateral talks to identify viable partners for governance. A National Executive Committee member, who requested anonymity due to lack of authorization to speak publicly, stated that there was strong pushback against aligning with the Democratic Alliance. The party explicitly decided that the Democratic Alliance is a coalition partner of last resort, reflecting deep internal reservations about such an alliance.

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Despite reported resistance within the African National Congress, the two parties formally opened talks on Sunday afternoon, November 15. This development occurred while both political entities continued to negotiate with alternative partners to ensure governability. The African National Congress is seriously considering withdrawing from opposition roles in municipalities where it secured less than 30% of the vote, and in metropolitan areas where its support fell below 20%.

Transformation and Policy Divergences

The reluctance to form a deep coalition stems from historical and ideological divergences between the two major political forces. According to a first source within the party, a coalition with the Democratic Alliance was overwhelmingly rejected due to political and subjective objections. The source highlighted that the Democratic Alliance has consistently worked against transformative policies championed by the African National Congress, including Black Economic Empowerment, Employment Equity, and Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment initiatives.

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Further tensions arose from ideological clashes regarding governance models. The source recalled significant pushback from the Democratic Alliance, which frequently characterized the African National Congress as a nanny state. There were also contentious debates about meritocracy, with the source arguing that the Democratic Alliance's interpretation of meritocracy was confined to a specific race, a stance the African National Congress firmly opposed during negotiations.

Operational Realities and Budgetary Concerns

Practical concerns also influenced the African National Congress's decision-making process. A second senior source noted that the Democratic Alliance's failure to support the first budget tabled in 2025 caused a crisis. This action was viewed as going against the spirit of the governance agreements that currently govern the national power-sharing relationship. The African National Congress emphasized that any future cooperation requires agreement on the transformation agenda and a refusal to be pushed too hard on ideological fronts.

The African National Congress is also evaluating minority government arrangements where it would need individual pacts to pass budgets and key legislative measures. This strategy is already being tested in Gauteng, where the African National Congress enters pacts with the Economic Freedom Fighters and the uMkhonto Wesizwe party to pass budgets, important policies, and provincial laws. Such arrangements allow for flexibility without requiring a full coalition merger.

Presidential Stance and Provincial Dynamics

President Cyril Ramaphosa was aligned with the National Executive Committee's cautious view regarding the relationship with the Democratic Alliance. When the President addressed the leadership, he questioned how the government could function effectively without the Democratic Alliance, indicating a strategic reassessment of their partnership. The President has since departed for a Silicon Valley tour to inform South Africa's artificial intelligence policy, leaving the party machinery to handle local governance details.

Meanwhile, new governments are being forged through different coalitions across various provinces. In Gauteng, the action is being driven by a coalition involving the African National Congress, the Democratic Alliance, and ActionSA. In KwaZulu-Natal, governments include the uMkhonto Wesizwe party, the Democratic Alliance, the Inkatha Freedom Party, and the African National Congress. This regional fragmentation highlights the complex nature of post-election coalition building in South Africa.

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Future Negotiations and Stakeholder Actions

The African National Congress spent the weekend meeting eight parties, according to its social media channels, to engage all political entities, large and small, including civic movements and independents. The party stated its commitment to ensuring stability in all councils and deciding on the most viable way of serving communities. It is expected to hold a briefing on Tuesday to outline the next steps in these ongoing negotiations.

Other political actors are also defining their roles in the new political order. In KwaZulu-Natal, the Inkatha Freedom Party, led by national chairperson Blessed Gwala, confirmed separate talks with the Democratic Alliance, African National Congress, Economic Freedom Fighters, uMkhonto Wesizwe party, ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus, and Afrika Mayibuye. The party reported broad agreement on governance principles but no final deals have been signed yet.

On Thursday, November 12, Democratic Alliance leader Geordin Hill-Lewis met with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Both described the discussions as constructive. However, ActionSA maintained its objections to the Democratic Alliance's mayoral candidates, specifically Helen Zille in Johannesburg and Cilliers Brink in Tshwane. These regional disputes illustrate the intricate negotiations required to form stable local governments.

If the four leading parties truly heeded voter intent, new governments would be forged through a coalition between the African National Congress, the Democratic Alliance, and ActionSA across the province and nationwide. The African National Congress's NEC mandated the party to engage all political parties to ensure stability. The upcoming briefing will likely provide clarity on how these diverse coalitions will operate in the months following the 2026 elections.