ANC proposes spy agency approval for witnesses before impeachment committee

The ANC wants current and former intelligence employees to get permission from the spy boss before testifying in the Ramaphosa impeachment inquiry, raising concerns about blocking key witness Arthur Fraser.

The African National Congress has tabled a proposal that would require current and former employees of the State Security Agency to obtain permission from the director-general before testifying before the impeachment committee investigating President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The proposal is part of the rules being drafted for the committee, which is expected to begin proceedings this month over allegations that Ramaphosa concealed the theft of hundreds of thousands of US dollars from his Phala Phala game farm in 2020. Critics argue that the rule could be used to block former spy boss Arthur Fraser, who first exposed the scandal, from providing evidence.

Fraser, who served as director-general of the State Security Agency until 2021, has been a key figure in the controversy after filing a criminal complaint that led to the impeachment inquiry. The ANC insists the measure is necessary to protect classified information and ensure proper procedures are followed. The proposal states that any intelligence employee or former employee who wishes to disclose classified information must approach the director-general for permission.

If permission is denied, the director-general must provide reasons to the committee, which can then seek court intervention if the evidence is deemed material. The ANC also wants the committee to have the power to request declassification of reports under the Minimum Information Security Standards policy.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance has proposed that the committee appoint independent evidence leaders, investigators, and forensic experts to assist in the inquiry. The DA, which has five seats on the 31-member committee, also advocates for decisions to be taken by majority vote. Other parties, including the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Inkatha Freedom Party, have supported the involvement of experts from the banking and intelligence sectors.

The rules committee of the National Assembly is meeting on Wednesday to discuss these proposals, with a deadline to finalize them by the end of the week. The impeachment committee aims to hold its first meeting before the end of March to establish terms of reference. The outcome of the inquiry could determine whether Ramaphosa faces impeachment, a process that has not been used in South Africa since the end of apartheid.

The ANC, which holds nine seats on the committee, argues that forensic investigators are essential to corroborate evidence regarding constitutional violations. The party emphasized that while Parliament is not an investigative body, the complexity of the allegations warrants specialized expertise to ascertain sufficient evidence for or against impeachment. The DA echoed this sentiment, stressing that appointed experts must act independently and disclose any conflicts of interest. The proposed rules have sparked debate about the balance between national security and accountability.

Some opposition parties fear that requiring intelligence employees to seek permission could stifle whistleblowers and undermine the committee's ability to uncover the truth. The ANC, however, maintains that its proposal includes safeguards such as court remedies if permission is unreasonably withheld. The committee is set to consider all proposals before adopting final rules. The process marks a critical test for South Africa's democracy, as the impeachment of a sitting president would be unprecedented.

The controversy stems from a 2020 incident at Ramaphosa's farm, where a large sum of foreign currency was allegedly stolen and not properly reported. Fraser's complaint triggered investigations by the Public Protector and the South African Reserve Bank, ultimately leading to the parliamentary inquiry. The ANC's proposal also includes provisions for other witnesses to be heard, but the intelligence community aspect has drawn particular attention.

The former spy boss has indicated he is willing to testify, but the new rule could complicate his appearance. Parliament is under pressure to move swiftly, as the committee must report its findings within a reasonable timeframe. The impeachment process requires a two-thirds majority vote in the National Assembly to remove a president. With the ANC holding a majority, Ramaphosa's removal is considered unlikely, but the inquiry could damage his political standing ahead of the 2024 elections.

The rules committee meeting on Wednesday will be closely watched as it shapes the investigative powers and procedures of the impeachment body. The outcome will determine how thoroughly the allegations are examined and whether key witnesses like Fraser are heard





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