The African National Congress seeks a power-sharing deal with ActionSA to regain control of Gauteng metros, potentially excluding the Democratic Alliance from key executive roles in Tshwane, Johannesburg, and Ekurhuleni.

The African National Congress is preparing to brief the media on Wednesday regarding its ongoing power-sharing negotiations, following a significant shift in political dynamics after the recent municipal elections. The party lost its status as the largest entity in Gauteng's three major metropolitan municipalities to the Democratic Alliance, a result that has forced a strategic recalibration of its political alliances at the regional level. This setback has accelerated discussions on forming new coalitions to secure administrative control in the province.

ANC Targets ActionSA for Metro Control

It has been reliably established that the African National Congress has formally written to ActionSA, proposing a coalition arrangement specifically in Tshwane, Johannesburg, and Ekurhuleni. This move is designed to counter the influence of the Democratic Alliance, which currently holds the advantage in these key urban centers. The proposal marks a direct attempt by the ruling party to reclaim executive authority in the economic heartland of South Africa through strategic partnership.

Also read ANC and DA Offer Competing Concessions to ActionSA for Control of Gauteng Metros

ActionSA Demands Mayor and City Manager Roles

ActionSA has set clear conditions for entering any agreement, primarily demanding that Nasiphi Moya retains her position as mayor in Tshwane under the new arrangement. Additionally, the party has indicated that it wants its leader, Herman Mashaba, to take the helm in the City of Johannesburg. The African National Congress has reportedly proposed exactly these terms, a strategic concession that would likely exclude the Democratic Alliance from the executive branches in both of these major metros.

Implications for KwaZulu-Natal and National Unity

Political analyst Wayne Sussman stated that whatever agreement is reached in Gauteng's metros could have wider political implications extending beyond the province. He noted that these coalition deals could affect the government in KwaZulu-Natal and influence the broader Government of National Unity. While ActionSA can assist the African National Congress significantly in the Gauteng metros, Sussman reminded the party that at a national level, they only hold six seats.

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Strategic Balance of Power in South African Politics

The negotiations highlight the complex maneuvering required to maintain political stability and administrative control in post-election South Africa. The potential exclusion of the Democratic Alliance from the executive in Johannesburg and Tshwane represents a significant realignment of power that could reshape local governance dynamics. The outcome of these talks will determine the political landscape in Gauteng and potentially serve as a blueprint for coalition building in other regions.

Next Steps in Coalition Formation Process

The media briefing scheduled for Wednesday will provide further clarity on the status of these negotiations and the specific terms being debated. Stakeholders across the political spectrum are monitoring the developments closely, as the results will impact service delivery and administrative continuity in the province. The finalization of these agreements is critical for establishing functional governance structures in the metropolitan areas leading up to the next electoral cycle.