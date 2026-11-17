ActionSA has received rival coalition proposals from the ANC and DA to control Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, with the ANC offering mayoral seats and the DA considering moving Geordin Hill-Lewis to Johannesburg.

ActionSA has received competing coalition proposals from the ANC and DA that could determine control of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. The ANC is emerging as ActionSA preferred partner in Gauteng, according to insiders, with negotiations nearing an agreement in Ekurhuleni and Tshwane while Johannesburg remains wide open.

ActionSA Receives Competing Coalition Proposals

The DA is considering moving federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis from Cape Town to become Johannesburg mayor to block the ANC. The ANC proposal would see Herman Mashaba become Johannesburg mayor, Nasiphi Moya retain the mayoralty in Tshwane and the governing party take control of Ekurhuleni. That arrangement would sideline the DA despite it emerging as the largest party in all three Gauteng metropolitan municipalities.

Also read Coalition Talks Intensify as DA and ActionSA Clash Over Johannesburg Mayoral Candidate

The proposal followed consultations by the ANC coalition task team with provincial and regional structures and came after discussions with other parties in Johannesburg following last week national executive committee meeting. A senior ANC leader said ActionSA proposed amending its proportional representation lists in all three metros to accommodate ANC leaders who failed to secure council seats. The leader said ActionSA would remove at least one person in each metro to make space for ANC candidates.

For example, in Johannesburg they are willing to remove their councillor and add Loyiso Masuku so that she becomes a deputy mayor and another person so that they become an MMC. The same arrangement would apply in Tshwane for a deputy mayor and an MMC, while in Ekurhuleni ActionSA would make one space for an ANC person to become mayor. The offer has made it difficult for ANC leaders opposed to working with ActionSA to reject the proposal.

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An ANC insider described the negotiations as being in a state of flux but said ActionSA was increasingly becoming the party preferred partner. The insider said an agreement in Ekurhuleni was almost concluded, while Johannesburg remained more complicated because of competing political interests. The ANC has also received competing approaches from other political forces seeking to govern Johannesburg.

DA Proposes Zille as Johannesburg Mayor

The DA has sent its own coalition proposals to ActionSA, including an arrangement that would see former federal chair Helen Zille become Johannesburg mayor and Cilliers Brink return as Tshwane mayor. Both appointments are among ActionSA stated red lines for an agreement with the DA. Mashaba previously insisted that neither candidate would receive his party support.

The DA is now considering an equally dramatic concession to secure ActionSA backing, with Hill-Lewis floating the possibility of swapping mayoral positions with Zille, which would see him leave Cape Town for Johannesburg while Zille returns to the Western Cape. The proposal follows Mashaba offer to withdraw from the Johannesburg mayoral race if the DA nominates a candidate acceptable to ActionSA. In return, ActionSA would take the deputy mayor position.

In Tshwane, Mashaba wants DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink to step aside and the party to support ActionSA Nasiphi Moya for mayor. Hill-Lewis has also conceded to this demand, insiders say. A senior DA insider said Hill-Lewis moving to Johannesburg was among the options being considered to unlock an agreement. Another senior DA source said Zille removal was no longer a deal-breaker because of Mashaba and Beaumont saying Helen must be excused and Nasiphi be mayor.

Hill-Lewis declined to confirm or deny the proposal, saying: We do not negotiate in the media. All options are on the table. That is the nature of such a wide-ranging and consequential negotiation for our country. ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont said the party remained open to an agreement if the DA addressed its concerns.

We have consistently repeated that should the DA help to address this problem, we would be amenable for discussions to engage around coalition discussions in both of those municipalities, as well as others, he said. ActionSA national spokesperson Matthew George confirmed to Business Day on Tuesday that the party had received coalition correspondence from the ANC and DA. He declined to disclose the contents of the proposals or indicate when the party would respond.

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Council Sittings Approach for Gauteng Metros

The negotiations come before Thursday inaugural council sittings in Johannesburg and Tshwane. Parties need to secure coalition agreements to establish administrations in the two metros. The DA secured 34.79% of the vote in Johannesburg, compared with 20.25% for the ANC and 16.27% for ActionSA, according to the final 2026 local government election results. In Tshwane, the DA received 34.37%, followed by ActionSA on 22.07% and the ANC on 20.22%.

In Ekurhuleni, the DA won 30.68%, the ANC 22.11% and ActionSA 18.5%. None of the three parties secured an outright majority in any of the metros, leaving ActionSA in a position to influence which political formation takes control. The ANC approach comes as ActionSA secures its first mayoralty in the Western Cape. Beverley Vorster was elected mayor of Laingsburg on Tuesday.

ActionSA Secures First Western Cape Mayoralty

The party received 26.59% of the vote, narrowly ahead of the DA on 25.35% and the ANC on 24.49%. ActionSA secured the mayoralty through an agreement with the Patriotic Alliance, which pledged its support for Vorster. The Laingsburg outcome gives ActionSA its first mayor in the province and demonstrates the party ability to negotiate governing arrangements beyond its Gauteng stronghold. In KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC has opened coalition negotiations with the MK party, IFP and other political formations.

The ANC is seeking a share of power in Msunduzi and neighbouring hung municipalities. The talks indicate a willingness by the ANC to engage the MK at local government level despite the parties rivalry in the province and the MK exclusion from the provincial government of unity formed after the 2024 national and provincial elections.

However, ANC provincial structures have pushed back against working with the MK Party, significantly weakening that option. An ANC insider said the possibility of the ANC eventually working with the DA as a last resort in KwaZulu-Natal could not be ruled out. The Gauteng negotiations remain closely watched because the DA won the largest share of votes in all three metros but could still be excluded from power.

ActionSA has not yet said how it will respond to either the ANC or DA proposals. The party decision will shape the leadership of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. It will also test ActionSA ability to convert its electoral influence into concrete governing arrangements. Business Day reported the coalition correspondence and the Laingsburg result.

The Sunday Times reported the ANC and DA concessions and the internal party discussions.