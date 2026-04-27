ANC Overhauls Candidate Selection Process, Potentially Reopening Doors for Veterans

The ANC is changing how it chooses mayoral candidates for the local government elections, shifting power from regional structures to national officials and potentially bringing experienced party veterans back into contention. The new process aims to improve candidate quality and regain lost voter support.

The African National Congress ( ANC ) is implementing substantial changes to its candidate selection process for the upcoming local government elections, a move that could potentially reshape the political landscape and bring seasoned veterans back into active roles.

Traditionally, the selection of mayoral candidates has been heavily influenced by provincial and regional power structures within the ANC, often leading to outcomes dictated by local political dynamics rather than a centralized assessment of competence and experience. This system, while providing regional autonomy, has also been criticized for allowing regional power brokers to obstruct the candidacy of individuals they deemed unfavorable, potentially hindering the party’s ability to field its strongest possible candidates.

The new framework represents a significant departure from this established practice, centralizing the decision-making authority with national officials who will conduct interviews and make the final determination on mayoral candidates. This shift aims to ensure a more rigorous and objective evaluation process, prioritizing candidates who possess the experience and skills necessary to effectively lead municipalities and regain lost voter support.

The impetus for this overhaul stems from a recognition within the ANC that the previous system contributed to a decline in voter confidence and a weakening of the party’s electoral performance. The party acknowledges the need to attract experienced individuals who can reconnect with disillusioned voters and restore public trust. Sources close to the discussions indicate that there is a deliberate effort to consider experienced party veterans who may have been sidelined in recent years due to regional political maneuvering.

The new process will measure candidates against minimum requirements established by the ANC’s national executive committee, ensuring a baseline level of qualification and competence. While regional structures will still be involved in submitting nominations and providing input, their ability to unilaterally veto candidates will be significantly curtailed. This change is particularly noteworthy given that regional gatekeeping has been a defining feature of ANC candidate selection for over a decade.

The ANC aims to finalize its mayoral candidates in June, coinciding with a crucial voter registration weekend organized by the Electoral Commission of South Africa. However, the party is facing a challenging timeline, entering the final stretch of the campaign cycle behind rivals who have been actively organizing for months. The urgency to finalize a strong slate of candidates is therefore paramount. The revised candidate selection process is a multi-stage undertaking designed to enhance transparency and minimize manipulation.

It begins with branch nominations, where local branches identify potential candidates. These nominations are then presented at community meetings, where candidates are evaluated based on their potential, competencies, and capabilities. The community provides feedback, influencing the selection process.

Finally, a ranked vote is conducted at the branch level, using a show of hands to determine the preferred candidates. This process aims to balance the input of party structures with the preferences of the broader community. Livhuwani Matsila, the ANC’s secretary of the electoral committee, confirmed that the party’s list processes are on track and that electoral officers are being appointed at the branch level.

He explained that each branch will initially nominate four candidates, and the community meeting will serve as a platform to assess their strengths and weaknesses. The least favored candidate from the regional shortlist will be replaced by the candidate preferred by the community, ensuring a degree of local representation. While Matsila acknowledged that manipulation cannot be entirely eliminated, he expressed confidence that the multi-stage process will significantly mitigate its impact.

The ANC hopes that this revamped approach will result in the selection of capable and experienced leaders who can effectively address the challenges facing local government and restore the party’s standing with voters





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ANC South Africa Local Elections Mayoral Candidates Candidate Selection Political Reform Veterans

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