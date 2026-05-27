ANC Orders Sisisi Tolashe to Step Down, Sparking Gender Bias Debate

The ANC has ordered former minister Sisisi Tolashe to resign from her positions in the ANC Women's League and parliament after being found guilty of misconduct, prompting accusations of sexism as male counterparts face no similar consequences.

The African National Congress ( ANC ) has ordered former Minister of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe to step down from her positions as president of the ANC Women's League ( ANC WL) and as a member of parliament.

The directive came after the party's integrity commission found her guilty on four counts of misconduct, including bringing the party into disrepute. This development follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's dismissal of Tolashe from his cabinet due to a series of controversies that have plagued her tenure. Among the allegations are a suspicious donation of luxury Chinese vehicles ostensibly intended for the ANCWL, improper household aide arrangements, and intense scrutiny over questionable departmental appointments.

The integrity commission's recommendation for her removal was confirmed after an ANC national executive committee meeting at the weekend, according to close sources. The decision has sparked a fierce debate about gender bias within the party, with critics arguing that male counterparts facing similar or worse allegations have not been subjected to the same treatment. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have been vocal in their condemnation of the ANC's decision.

EFF MP Veronica Mente took to social media platform X to express her outrage, accusing the ANC leadership of turning Tolashe into a sacrificial lamb solely because of her gender. Mente highlighted the disparity in treatment, pointing out that senior male ANC members facing serious allegations have not faced similar consequences. She said, Sacrificial lamb. Of course, a woman must resign, but all men who have been caught in corruption will not be ordered to resign.

Senzo Mchunu is still a minister irrespective of the explosive revelations at Madlanga. Ramaphosa, with Phala Phala undergoing impeachment, hasn't been told to resign. Let's see if the Women's League will have a voice on this. It's pure sexism and abuse of power.

EFF Deputy Leader Godrich Gardee echoed these sentiments, attributing Tolashe's punishment to gender bias. Just because she is a woman, Gardee wrote on X. All the powerful men who have done worse corruption than hers are untouchable. They must look at themselves in the mirror. These comments reflect a broader frustration with what many perceive as a double standard within the ANC, where women are held to a higher standard than men.

The controversy is set against a backdrop of serious allegations against several high-ranking male ANC officials. President Cyril Ramaphosa has been embroiled in the Phala Phala scandal, involving the theft of foreign currency from his farm, yet he remains in office.

Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu faces serious allegations of links to criminal syndicates and interference in police investigations, though he was merely placed on a leave of absence while being investigated by the Madlanga commission of inquiry and a parliamentary ad hoc committee. Former Police Minister Bheki Cele also faced accusations of misconduct and ties to organized crime during his tenure, but he has not been forced to resign.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula announced that the party has formally referred five senior members, including Cele and Tolashe, to the national disciplinary committee for bringing the party into disrepute. However, critics argue that the referral process lacks transparency and consistency. The ANC Women's League, which Tolashe led, has yet to issue a formal statement regarding her removal, leaving many to wonder whether the league will defend one of its own or bow to pressure from the party's top leadership.

The situation continues to evolve, raising questions about the ANC's commitment to gender equality and accountability





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