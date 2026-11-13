ANC backs tactical flexibility for municipal coalitions, treats DA as last resort after election losses

The ANC NEC has endorsed a flexible, case-by-case approach to coalition talks in all 257 municipalities after local election losses, viewing the DA as a partner of last resort and expressing reservations about deals with smaller parties.

The ANC has adopted a flexible approach to municipal coalition negotiations after its losses in last week's local government elections, with its national executive committee backing what sources called tactical flexibility.

ANC Views DA as Last Resort Partner

The extended NEC meeting on Thursday ended at midnight and expressed broad reservations about arrangements with smaller political parties. Sources familiar with the discussions said the DA is viewed as a partner of last resort. The meeting took place at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, where ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and president Cyril Ramaphosa were present during the special NEC session. The party is preparing to negotiate governing arrangements across the country's 257 municipalities.

Also read ANC NEC Meets on Coalition Mandate After 2026 Local Election Losses

There was no appetite for a one-size-fits-all approach, with the ANC recognising that political circumstances differ between municipalities and that agreements must reflect local conditions. While the DA remains a possible coalition partner, sources within the NEC said it is considered only as a last resort.

Advertisement

The ANC is already in a national government of national unity with the DA, but its approach to municipal arrangements is expected to be shaped by the balance of power and political considerations in each council. There was also broad agreement among NEC members that entering into coalitions with smaller parties would not necessarily serve the ANC's interests. The party is therefore expected to weigh the benefits of individual arrangements rather than pursue partnerships simply to secure governing majorities.

The party's reduced support has left it dependent on agreements with other parties to retain control of several municipalities, including key metropolitan councils. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is expected to brief provincial and regional structures on the party's position and the way forward as negotiations gather pace on Friday. He will also hold a media briefing on Saturday on the matter.

Parallel Coalition Negotiations Continue

The NEC discussions did not produce calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign, according to the sources, despite the party's poor performance at the polls. The ANC's preference for tactical flexibility comes as political parties have begun parallel negotiations to secure governing majorities in hung councils. Horse-trading is already under way at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg. The DA held separate engagements with ActionSA, the IFP and the Patriotic Alliance.

The MK Party and IFP also held marathon discussions. The EFF, SACP and MK Party convened separately to discuss their coalition strategies. The Council of the Left, comprising the SACP, MKP and EFF, held its own assessment of the elections and the way forward on coalitions at the Birchwood Hotel. The ANC's decisions set the stage for complex negotiations in councils across South Africa as parties seek to form stable governments following the local elections.