The ANC's National Executive Committee will deliberate on coalition negotiation reports from the 12 November 2026 mandate, addressing hung councils and internal disputes in Gauteng and Limpopo.

The African National Congress (ANC) has announced that its National Executive Committee (NEC) will examine a critical report regarding negotiations with potential political partners. This development follows the mandate issued to the National Negotiations Team during a special NEC meeting held on 12 November 2026. The party confirmed that officials will receive and deliberate on the report detailing coalition engagements across the nation.

Post-Election Coalition Mechanics and NEC Mandate

The current coalition discussions stem directly from the municipal elections held in November 2026. These elections resulted in more than half of South Africa's municipalities having hung councils, requiring complex negotiation processes to form stable local governments. The ANC leadership has established strict protocols for these engagements, ensuring that all strategic decisions align with the directives given to the National Negotiations Team earlier this year.

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At the national level, the ANC's NEC has explicitly barred top officials from signing any local coalition deals without full NEC approval. This centralization of authority aims to maintain party discipline and ensure that coalition agreements are consistent with the broader political strategy of the organization. The incoming report will likely address the challenges posed by this new requirement in various provinces.

ActionSA Gauteng Proposal and SACP Denial

Tensions have risen within Gauteng following a proposal by ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Mashaba suggested that ANC members be sworn in as ActionSA Provincial Representatives (PR) councillors. In exchange, ActionSA would demand an additional Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) post. This arrangement was intended to facilitate power-sharing in the province's major metros, including Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni.

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The proposal included specific leadership roles for external politicians. Under the plan, ActionSA's Nasiphi Moya would govern Tshwane, while the Democratic Alliance's Helen Zille would lead the government in Johannesburg. Mashaba argued that political rivalries can no longer stand in the way of stable government in Gauteng's three largest metros. However, a senior Gauteng ANC insider warned that such a cross-party personnel arrangement could severely damage the party's standing.

Additionally, the South African Communist Party (SACP) has denied involvement in similar seat trade-offs. The SACP's denial highlights the complex and often contentious nature of coalition building in South Africa. These differing stances among potential partners underscore the difficulties the ANC faces in forming cohesive alliances across provincial boundaries.

Internal Leadership Disputes in Gauteng

Complicating the external coalition talks are significant internal disputes within the ANC itself. Stan Itshekgetseng, a leader within the Gauteng ANC, is currently contesting the legitimacy of the party's December 2025 regional conference results. Itshekgetseng claims that the conference, which was held in 2025, was marred by a number of irregularities.

The allegations raised by Itshekgetseng include vote-buying and other procedural violations. This internal friction threatens to undermine the party's ability to present a unified front during coalition negotiations. The NEC's upcoming deliberations will likely need to address these internal grievances to ensure that the party can effectively engage with coalition partners without being distracted by intra-party conflict.

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Collapse of Negotiations in Polokwane

While the NEC prepares for its review, coalition negotiations in Limpopo's Polokwane Local Municipality have collapsed. The talks involved the ANC, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the Democratic Alliance (DA), and the SACP. The parties failed to agree on top council positions, leading to a stalemate.

This collapse in Polokwane serves as a stark example of the challenges facing local government stability. The inability of multiple major parties to agree on key appointments highlights the fragmented nature of the political landscape following the 2026 elections. The ANC's centralised approval process may now be tested in other municipalities where similar disagreements are emerging, as local branches struggle to form workable coalitions without national guidance.