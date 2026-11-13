ANC NEC Rejects Ramaphosa Resignation Amid Coalition Talks Post-Election

The ANC National Executive Committee convened in Boksburg after the November 4 local government elections. Leaders rejected calls for Cyril Ramaphosa to resign while negotiating municipal coalitions with the DA, EFF, and MK Party.

The African National Congress ( ANC) national executive committee convened in Boksburg on Thursday to address severe internal fractures following the party's historic decline in the November 4 local government elections. Despite intense pressure from factional leaders, members unanimously rejected demands for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign or for the NEC to dissolve. The meeting focused exclusively on crafting a survival strategy to manage coalition partnerships in dozens of hung councils.

NEC Members Defeat Calls For Leadership Overthrow

Four sources within the ANC NEC confirmed that by 5pm on Thursday, no member rose to call for the President's removal or the dissolution of the national executive. The gathering aimed to stabilize the party after it lost significant ground in urban metros, where it bled votes in almost all contested areas. Instead of addressing leadership grievances, discussions remained strictly focused on coalition options and adopting a mandate for the party's coalition negotiators.

Also read ANC NEC Meets on Coalition Mandate After 2026 Local Election Losses

This refusal to accept accountability contrasts sharply with statements from former President Thabo Mbeki. Mbeki urged national leaders to take responsibility for the poor showing and step into opposition to reflect and rebuild the movement's structures. Meanwhile, party spokesperson Mahlengi Bengu dismissed rumors of an exit, stating the President would not face pressure from the leadership and had led the campaign with excellence.

Coalition Strategies And Grand Coalition Rejection

The ANC NEC evaluated three primary options for municipal governance rather than adopting a rigid national formula. The first option, which faced stiff resistance, involved replicating a grand coalition model with the Democratic Alliance (DA) to secure stable majorities. The DA, which backed Ramaphosa after the 2024 general election, pushed for this approach, arguing that the party with the highest vote share in each metro should claim the mayoral chain.

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Under this DA proposal, the opposition party would secure leadership in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, and Nelson Mandela Bay. This formula would leave the ANC in control of Mangaung and Buffalo City. However, highly placed sources indicated the ANC would not agree to this opening proposal, viewing it as a brazen attempt to dominate metropolitan governance. The outcome of these negotiations remains critical for the stability of the Government of National Unity.

Opposition Alliances And Transactional Politics Debate

The second option discussed involved the ANC forming alliances with ActionSA, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the MK Party, and the Patriotic Alliance to retain control in specific metros like eThekwini. Many NEC members dismissed this route, warning it would result in transactional politics that had previously cannibalized ANC support. They argued that such pacts were detrimental to long-term electoral relevance and public trust.

The third option advocated for the ANC to step back from municipal power entirely and enter the opposition benches. Proponents argued this was the only way to purge transactional politics and rebuild the movement. However, others cautioned that a similar retreat in Cape Town stripped the party of factionalism at the cost of political irrelevance. Political analyst Louw Nel noted that a DA-ANC pact in Gauteng could help block the MK Party from taking mayoral chains in other regions.

Municipal Dynamics Guide Post-Election Strategy

The ANC is expected to revise its 2024 coalition framework to favor municipality-by-municipality deals rather than a one-size-fits-all mandate. Local dynamics, not national ideology, will guide negotiations, with governing packages for eThekwini differing sharply from those in Buffalo City. This approach aims to balance immediate governance needs with long-term party survival in a fragmented political landscape.

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Marathon meetings occurred between the MK Party and the IFP on Thursday, while the SACP and EFF held separate talks at the Boksburg venue. The DA held parallel discussions with ActionSA, the IFP, and the PA. Parties are racing against a strict statutory clock to finalize these arrangements, as failure to agree could destabilize the national unity government and provincial administrations across South Africa.