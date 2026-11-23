The ANC national leadership is considering competing coalition proposals for KwaZulu-Natal, including a deal that would give the ANC, IFP, DA and a ratepayers association about 54% of seats in eThekwini. The NEC is expected to endorse, amend or ratify recommendations from its national negotiating team as the MK Party pursues its own coalition arrangements.

The ANC national leadership is considering competing coalition proposals in KwaZulu-Natal that could determine whether the party retains influence in eThekwini. The talks are taking place as the party seeks to finalise agreements ahead of a series of council meetings this week.

The outcome of the KwaZulu-Natal deliberations will be particularly significant for eThekwini, where the ANC is seeking to avoid losing further ground in a province where the MK Party has emerged as a major electoral force. Mike Mabuyakhulu, the ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial task team convenor, is expected to present the provincial party proposals to the ANC National Executive Committee on Monday. At least three possible arrangements are under consideration, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

Also read ANC to hold special NEC meeting on coalition talks in Boksburg

KwaZulu-Natal Coalition Proposals Under Consideration

One proposal involves a coalition between the ANC, IFP, DA and a ratepayers association that would command about 54% of the seats in eThekwini. That could potentially give the parties a majority and allow the ANC to retain a role in governing the country third-largest city. A source close to the talks told Business Day that Mike does not want the ANC to work with the MK Party.

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The proposals highlight divisions within the KwaZulu-Natal ANC, which is split into three camps over the coalition negotiations, according to people familiar with the discussions. The competing arrangements will be put before the NEC for consideration as the national leadership seeks to settle on a common approach. The negotiations are unfolding alongside efforts by the MK Party to secure its own coalition arrangements in the province.

The MK Party negotiating team is due to meet its leader, Jacob Zuma, on Monday to present final proposals received from political parties, according to people familiar with the process. The NEC meeting comes as the ANC seeks to conclude coalition negotiations following its poor performance in the November 4 local government elections. That outcome left several municipalities without an outright majority and forced the party to negotiate with rivals to secure governing arrangements.

ANC NEC Meeting Ahead of Council Sessions

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the NEC would consider recommendations from the national negotiating team covering metropolitan municipalities, secondary cities and other councils across the country. The committee was not expected to reopen negotiations or develop an entirely new strategy. Instead, it would consider whether to endorse, amend or ratify the team recommendations, she told journalists at a briefing ahead of the meeting. The party was not prepared to negotiate indefinitely, Bhengu-Motsiri said.

She added that the Electoral Commission of South Africa timetable required the process to be completed by November 27. Bhengu-Motsiri said the plan today is to get the NEC to support or endorse or ratify or amend the recommendations of the negotiating team on each of the municipalities across the country. Among those attending the broader political moment are figures such as Nomvula Mokonyane, Fikile Mbalula and Gwede Mantashe, pictured in Boksburg on November 12.

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The negotiations are being closely watched as they could reshape control in key councils. The eThekwini proposal is central because the ANC wants to avoid being sidelined in a metro where the MK Party has become a major electoral force. A coalition with the IFP, DA and a ratepayers association would be one route to a majority of about 54%.

MK Party Parallel Negotiation Process

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is divided into three camps, according to people familiar with the discussions, which makes a single provincial position difficult to present. Mabuyakhulu is expected to lay out the competing options before the NEC. National leaders will decide whether to back one approach or send the proposals back for further work. The NEC is not expected to develop an entirely new strategy, but it can endorse, amend or ratify what the negotiating team has recommended.

The MK Party is running its own process in parallel. Its negotiating team is due to meet Zuma on Monday to present final proposals from political parties, according to people familiar with the process. The ANC performance in the November 4 local government elections left several municipalities without an outright majority. That forced the party into negotiations with rivals to secure governing arrangements across the country.

Bhengu-Motsiri said the party was not prepared to negotiate indefinitely. She pointed to the Electoral Commission of South Africa timetable, which required the process to be completed by November 27. The NEC meeting is therefore a key step before councils meet this week. The decisions taken on KwaZulu-Natal and eThekwini will shape whether the ANC keeps a role in governing the country third-largest city.