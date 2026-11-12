ANC NEC Meets to Form Coalitions After Electoral Decline

The African National Congress holds NEC meetings in Birchwood Hotel to plan municipal coalitions following a 15% election drop and losses below 50% in 2024.

The African National Congress continues its strategic planning for municipal governance as the party adjusts to a significant shift in the political landscape of South Africa. National spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu addressed the media on Thursday at the Birchwood Hotel, which is currently hosting the National Executive Committee meeting. This gathering is critical for determining how the party will navigate coalition arrangements with other political entities in the coming months.

Electoral Performance and Coalition Strategy

The African National Congress acknowledged a substantial decline in voter support during the recent electoral cycles. The party reported a drop of approximately 15 percent in vote share compared to the results recorded during the 2021 local government elections. This trend continued into the 2024 general elections, where the party fell below the 50 percent threshold required for an outright majority.

Also read ANC split over Ramaphosa's future and DA partnership ahead of NEC meeting

Consequently, the African National Congress is now compelled to enter into formal coalitions with other political parties to maintain administrative control. Bhengu emphasized that the National Executive Committee meeting focuses on reviewing the outcomes of the local government elections. The committee is tasked with providing clear direction for the establishment of stable municipal governments across the country.

Stakeholder Engagement and Internal Discussions

Mahlengi Bhengu stated that the party has already initiated preliminary engagements with potential coalition partners. These discussions began on Monday and are being coordinated through the National Working Committee alongside alliance partners. The National Executive Committee will review the reports from these initial meetings to finalize a mandating guide for the negotiation team.

Advertisement

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly shared his strategic views with party members during National Working Committee sessions. He suggested that forming a coalition with the Democratic Alliance in Johannesburg might not be the most advantageous political move for the African National Congress. This assessment adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing negotiations in the major metropolitan area.

Operational Continuity Amid Political Shifts

Despite the intense political maneuvering, the African National Congress insists that municipal operations must continue without interruption. Bhengu urged municipal administrators to maintain their duties and provide essential services to residents throughout the coalition talks. This directive ensures that public service delivery remains stable regardless of the shifting political alliances.

Internal tensions have surfaced as ANC leaders publicly critique each other regarding the disappointing election results. These public disagreements highlight the challenges the party faces in maintaining unity while negotiating new power-sharing agreements. The National Executive Committee aims to address these internal dynamics by establishing clear mandates for future governance.

Community Priorities and Future Governance

The African National Congress maintains that it remains the most viable option for improving the lives of South Africans. Bhengu highlighted that the party possesses clear policy positions designed to address community needs effectively. The upcoming coalition structures will prioritize putting community priorities at the center of municipal government operations.

Advertisement

The decisions made during this National Executive Committee session will guide how the African National Congress collaborates with other parties. The goal is to establish state councils and stable municipal administrations that reflect the will of the voters. The party aims to stabilize local governance while adapting to the new political reality shaped by the recent elections.