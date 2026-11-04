ANC National Leadership to Control Coalition Decisions Amid Internal Tensions

The African National Congress centralizes power in national leadership for post-election coalition talks, risking deep regional divisions over governance and patronage ahead of the 2029 polls.

The African National Congress faces a critical juncture as its national leadership assumes exclusive control over coalition partner selection across major metropolitan areas. This strategic shift, occurring in the immediate aftermath of recent elections, carries significant risks of internal conflict with regional structures. The decisions made in the coming weeks will directly impact power dynamics, patronage distribution, and the party's strategic direction for the 2029 national and provincial elections.

Centralization of Coalition Strategy

The African National Congress has determined that its national leadership, rather than regional bodies, will make final decisions on coalition partnerships in six or seven metros and numerous local councils. Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is expected to play a senior role in negotiating these complex political alliances. This centralization aims to prevent the party from appearing as a collection of disparate factions with conflicting interests and agendas.

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Regional branches and local structures will likely express frustration with this top-down approach, as it removes their autonomy in determining local governance partners. However, national officials argue that a unified strategy is essential to maintain party cohesion. Without centralized control, different parts of the African National Congress could pursue contradictory political directions, undermining the organization's stability.

Negotiating Principles and Strategic Dilemmas

The party's national executive committee is currently considering a set of principles to guide these negotiations, although no public strategy has been announced yet. One potential approach involves always working with the largest opposing party in any specific council. This tactic would maximize the African National Congress's presence in government across the highest number of municipalities.

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Such a strategy would likely result in coalitions with the Democratic Alliance in three Gauteng metros and the MK Party in eThekwini. Critics argue this approach signals a lack of serious political direction, suggesting the party is governing solely for the sake of maintaining power and the associated patronage opportunities. This short-term gain could damage the African National Congress's electoral prospects in three years.

The concentration of power in a small group of national officials raises questions about internal democracy and accountability. While the national executive committee will be consulted, decisive meetings regarding partnerships with the Economic Freedom Fighters, MK Party, or Democratic Alliance could become protracted and contentious without clear resolution mechanisms.

Historical Precedents and Regional Resistance

The potential for conflict between national directives and regional autonomy is not hypothetical. In 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile faced a significant challenge when Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi refused to align with the national preference for a coalition with the Democratic Alliance. Lesufi successfully formed a government with other parties despite the national leadership's clear stance.

This precedent suggests that regional leaders may continue to defy central decisions if they perceive alternative alliances as more viable or politically safer. The Joburg region, for example, may prefer collaborating with the Economic Freedom Fighters and MK Party over the Democratic Alliance, viewing these partners as more familiar or aligned with local interests.

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Impact on Local Governance Structures

The final coalition agreements will have immediate and tangible effects on local governance structures and personnel appointments. Decisions made in the next three weeks will determine which members receive jobs and positions and which are excluded from power. This allocation of resources and authority will send strong signals about the party's future trajectory.

Complex negotiations may involve quid pro quo arrangements, such as the African National Congress supporting Helen Zille in Joburg while the Democratic Alliance supports Nkosindiphile Xhakaza as mayor in Ekurhuleni. Such arrangements highlight the intricate bargaining required to form stable majorities in diverse municipal councils.

The most challenging scenarios may arise when former African National Congress mayors are required to serve under mayors from opposing parties. This shift in power dynamics could exacerbate existing divisions within the party and lead to significant internal contestation. The coming weeks will test the African National Congress's ability to manage these competing interests and maintain a cohesive political front.