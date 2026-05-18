ANC National Executive Committee Meeting: Supporters Rally Behind President Cyril Ramaphosa Amid Impeachment Drama

Former Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Phumulo Masualle was the only member to break ranks during a tense ANC NEC meeting last week as senior leaders rallied behind Ramaphosa. Masualle disagreed with Ramaphosa's decision not to resign and accused the president of not properly accounting to the ANC over allegations of foreign currency theft at his farm.

Former Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Phumulo Masualle was the only member to break ranks during a tense ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting last week as senior leaders rallied behind President Cyril Ramaphosa amid the ongoing Phala Phala fallout.

According to insiders, the Cape Town meeting was largely dominated by support for Ramaphosa, with Masualle standing out as the lone dissenting voice. He reportedly told the NEC that the president had still not properly accounted to the organisation over what happened at his Limpopo farm, asserting that the president has never accounted to the NEC and yet we defend him blindly.

The Phala Phala matter, which exploded in 2022 after allegations of foreign currency theft at Ramaphosa’s farm, has continued to haunt his presidency. An independent parliamentary panel later found there may be grounds for impeachment, findings Ramaphosa has rejected. During the meeting, a long list of NEC members spoke in defence of Ramaphosa and his leadership. ANC Women’s League leaders Nokuthula Nqaba and Sisisi Tolashe were also among those who spoke in support of the president.

According to sources, the dominant tone of the meeting was that Ramaphosa should not be punished for a crime that took place at his home and that the ANC needed to protect the office of the president. Masualle, who was aligned to former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s slate at the ANC’s 2022 elective conference, has long been seen as part of a minority within the NEC willing to challenge the party line. Other known critics stayed quiet.

ANC leader Andile Lungisa reportedly did not speak at all during the meeting, despite his history of calling for sweeping changes in the NEC. ANC officials presented a proposal that the ANC caucus should prioritise amendments to Rule 129 through parliament’s rules committee. Chief justice Mandisa Maya had already indicated that parliament could proceed while amending its rules concurrent. The ANC intended to seek an interdict, with Ramaphosa intending to interdict the Phala Phala impeachment proceedings against him.

This comes as parliament moves ahead with the first steps towards launching the impeachment process. He strongly indicated he has no intention of resigning and will take the report on review





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ANC National Executive Committee President Cyril Ramaphosa Phala Phala Fallout Foreign Currency Theft Allegations Allegations Of Foreign Currency Theft Cape Town Meeting Meeting Dominated By Support For Ramaphosa Masualle Standing Out As The Lone Dissenting V Independent Parliamentary Panel Phala Phala Impeachment Proceedings Supporters Speak In Defence Of Ramaphosa Parliamentary Proposal ANC Officials' Proposal ANC Caucus Rule 129 Amendments Parliamentary Proceedings Interdict Phala Phala Impeachment Ramaphosa's Interdict ANC's Stance On Removal

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