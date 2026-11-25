The African National Congress prepares to announce municipal coalition strategies. Political analysts and business leaders assess the impact of potential alliances with the DA or ideological partners on governance and markets.

The African National Congress is preparing to announce its official strategy for forming municipal coalitions across South Africa on Thursday. This decisive moment follows a national executive committee meeting designed to establish consensus on which political parties will partner with the ruling party in local government structures.

Despite a significant decline in its recent electoral performance, the African National Congress remains the primary political target for various opposition groups seeking influence. Political suitors from multiple parties are waiting for official approval to enter into binding agreements that will determine administrative control in numerous municipalities nationwide.

Also read ActionSA wins leverage as ANC support falls to 30.76% in municipal elections

Strategic Alliances and Political Calculus

Political Analyst Professor Andre Duvenhage predicts the African National Congress will align with parties characterized by black identity politics, specifically citing ActionSA, the Economic Freedom Fighters, and the MK Party. Duvenhage argues that this specific bloc shares historical and traditional ties with the African National Congress, making them natural ideological partners for future governance.

The dynamics within this potential alliance have shifted as individual leadership stakes diminish. Tensions previously hindered by figures like Jacob Zuma and Julius Malema are lessening due to their waning influence and the approaching end of Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership tenure. This reduction in personal political ambition facilitates easier negotiation among these historically rivalrous groups.

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Democratic Alliance Offer and Municipal Control

The Democratic Alliance has presented a significant counter-proposal to the ruling party. On Saturday, the party offered the African National Congress control of nearly one hundred smaller municipalities in exchange for access to Johannesburg and other metropolitan areas.

This arrangement would function as a confidence and supply agreement, mirroring the structure of the current Government of National Unity. Both parties have previously threatened to reassess their relationship when tested, making this municipal deal a critical stress test for their ongoing cooperation.

Bureaucratic Stabilization and Service Delivery

Professor Duvenhage suggests that a coalition focused on stability would help stabilize approximately 137 municipalities throughout South Africa. He notes that these partners do not need to agree on every ideology, but they can establish a baseline for administrative stability that prioritizes service delivery.

The analysis indicates that an agreement with the Democratic Alliance offers a superior pathway for national service delivery objectives. While ideological alignment is important, the immediate need for functional governance and infrastructure repair drives the preference for a moderate coalition partner over a more radical alternative.

Business Community and Economic Implications

The business community is closely monitoring the situation, with particular focus on Johannesburg. Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage states that the business sector will not immediately reject an African National Congress-led coalition. What matters most is the coalition's commitment to repairing city infrastructure and delivering essential services moving forward.

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Reports suggest an eighteen-party grouping is being assembled for Johannesburg, though critics view this as a thin foundation. A coalition comprising the African National Congress, ActionSA, EFF, and MK Party holds a one-seat majority, creating vulnerability to attendance issues or internal disagreements. The Democratic Alliance retains thirty-four percent popularity, offering a more stable alternative for some.

Market Reactions and Future Outlook

Executive Director at the Centre for Risk Analysis Chris Hattingh warns that cementing a deal with ActionSA, MK Party, and the EFF could cause cascading issues for the Government of National Unity. He believes an African National Congress refusal to partner with the Democratic Alliance would erode trust within the current government framework.

However, Hattingh does not expect a knee-jerk reaction from the markets immediately. He references May 2024, when markets dipped at the prospect of such a union before reacting positively to the formation of the Government of National Unity. If the Democratic Alliance signals an exit, he expects a further fall in the rand and higher bond yields.

The direct damage to the economy would primarily affect metros with already weak finances. Their borrowing costs could increase significantly if political instability persists. Hattingh emphasizes that a credible recovery plan is urgently required to protect city finances, ensure transparent procurement, and demonstrate that appointments are governed by merit rather than political patronage.