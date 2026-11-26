The African National Congress in Mpumalanga has confirmed coalition agreements with the uMkhonto weSizwe party, assigning mayoral and committee roles across several local municipalities while excluding the Democratic Alliance.

The African National Congress in Mpumalanga has officially offered the uMkhonto weSizwe party critical municipal positions as part of a broader coalition agreement designed to consolidate political power in the region. Reliable sources confirm that the African National Congress has reached agreements with the uMkhonto weSizwe party, ActionSA, and the Economic Freedom Fighters to effectively sideline the Democratic Alliance in municipalities across Mpumalanga. This strategic realignment represents a significant shift in the provincial political landscape, prioritizing alliances with parties that share a common opposition stance against the Democratic Alliance.

Municipal Post Allocations By Location

The proposed positions offered to the uMkhonto weSizwe party include mayoral and deputy mayoral roles, municipal speaker positions, seats in mayoral committees, and positions in Section 79 oversight committees. Under the specific proposal for the Mkhondo local municipality, the party would receive the mayoral position, the chief whip role, and three mayoral committee positions, along with three positions in Section 79 committees. This allocation reflects the party's stronger electoral performance in that specific area compared to other municipalities in the province.

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In the Steve Tshwete Local Municipality, the party has been offered the deputy mayoral position, one mayoral committee position, and a Section 79 committee position. The proposed allocation also extends to the Govan Mbeki local municipality, where the party will hold the deputy mayoral position and one mayoral committee position. These specific appointments ensure that the coalition partners have representation in key executive and oversight bodies within these local government structures.

Further allocations include the deputy mayoral position and one mayoral committee position in Govan Mbeki local municipality, as previously noted. In Pixley Ka Seme Local Municipality, the uMkhonto weSizwe party has been offered the Speaker's position and one mayoral committee position. In Msukaligwa, the party will receive the Speaker's position, one mayoral committee position, and a Section 79 committee position. Other allocations include two mayoral committee positions in Emalahleni and one mayoral committee position along with a Section 79 committee position in Lekwa.

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In Emakhazeni, the party has been offered a position in the municipal public accounts committee. The formal letter outlining these agreements, issued by the office of the ANC provincial secretary, is titled Final Offer: ANC and MK on Strategic Positions in Allocated Municipalities. This document describes the proposed allocation as the final distribution of positions in the identified municipalities, signaling that negotiations regarding these specific roles are concluded and ready for implementation.

Leadership Reactions And Coalition Dynamics

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the uMkhonto weSizwe Mpumalanga provincial leader, confirmed that the party had received the proposed allocation. She added that the situation in Mkhondo was different because the party held a majority there. She stated that since the party is in the majority in that specific municipality, it needs to lead the negotiation process. This distinction highlights the varying power dynamics within the coalition across different local government areas.

The Democratic Alliance leader in Mpumalanga, Jane Sithole, responded to the developments by stating that the party respected the democratic process and the decisions taken by other political parties to work together. She acknowledged that while these other parties have chosen to work together, the Democratic Alliance respects the outcomes of the democratic process. This response indicates a willingness to operate within the new political framework rather than contesting the formation of the coalition itself.

Jane Sithole further emphasized that the Democratic Alliance would hold those in government accountable. She stated that her party would fight for reliable services, clean governance, and the responsible use of public funds. This commitment suggests that the opposition will focus its efforts on monitoring the performance of the new coalition government and ensuring that service delivery standards are met despite the change in ruling parties.

Strategic Implications For Provincial Governance

This coalition deal marks a decisive moment for political alignment in Mpumalanga, effectively creating a united front against the Democratic Alliance in municipal governance. The inclusion of ActionSA and the Economic Freedom Fighters in these agreements suggests a broadening of the anti-DA bloc across the province. The distribution of specific roles such as the Speaker, Deputy Mayor, and Section 79 committee members ensures that the coalition partners have tangible control over legislative and oversight functions.

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The focus on Section 79 committees is particularly significant as these bodies are responsible for oversight of municipal management. By securing seats in these committees, the uMkhonto weSizwe party gains the ability to scrutinize executive actions and financial decisions within the municipalities. This structural integration into the oversight framework is intended to enhance accountability within the new coalition administration.

The final offer issued by the ANC provincial secretary indicates that the parties have settled on a division of labor that is acceptable to all signatories. The confirmation by Busisiwe Mkhwebane validates the terms and sets the stage for the formal appointment of these officials. The political landscape in Mpumalanga will now be defined by this tripartite alliance, with the Democratic Alliance occupying the role of the primary opposition voice at the municipal level.

The implications for citizens in the affected municipalities include a potential shift in policy priorities and service delivery focus. The new coalition partners will be responsible for managing local government resources and implementing municipal bylaws. The Democratic Alliance's stated intention to hold the government accountable suggests that there will be active political debate and scrutiny of the coalition's performance in the coming months.

As the new appointments take effect, the effectiveness of the coalition will depend on the cooperation between the African National Congress, the uMkhonto weSizwe party, ActionSA, and the Economic Freedom Fighters. The success of this arrangement will be measured by the ability of the coalition to deliver on its promises and maintain stability in the province's municipal governance structures. The current configuration represents a significant realignment of political power in Mpumalanga that will influence local governance for the foreseeable future.