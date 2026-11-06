ANC Loses Three Municipalities, Including Mangaung, After Candidate List Error

The ANC has lost outright control of three municipalities, including Mangaung, after its August candidate list blunder cut support widely.

The African National Congress ( ANC) has lost outright control of three municipalities that were affected by its candidate list submission blunder in August, including the Mangaung Metro politan Municipality. The ANC's head of elections, Mdumiseni Ntuli, who is also the party's chief whip, told News24 on Friday that the decline in support cannot be viewed in isolation.

The party's losses were not limited to Mangaung. The ANC also lost majority control of the uMshwathi Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal to the MK Party, and it lost the Walter Sisulu Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape. Although the ANC retained three other municipalities in its Eastern Cape heartland, its support in those areas dropped significantly.

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How the Candidate List Error Shaped Municipal Losses

The error at the centre of the crisis involved the ANC's failure to press 'submit as final' on the online candidate nomination system. As a result, about 181 ANC candidates were excluded from the party's list of nominated candidates. The Constitutional Court eventually ruled in the ANC's favour, but the political damage had already been done.

The municipalities where the ANC lost ground were concentrated in areas where the party had long held sway. In the Walter Sisulu Local Municipality, the ANC won 47.53 per cent after 100 per cent of the votes had been counted. This left the party below the outright majority it needed to keep control of the council.

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In the three Eastern Cape municipalities that the ANC retained, the figures showed clear declines. In Sundays River Valley, the ANC won 51.32 per cent, down from 63.52 per cent in 2021. The party also recorded notable drops in Ingquza Hill and Port St Johns, both Eastern Cape municipalities.

Ntuli Says Decline Extends Beyond the Candidate Dispute

Mdumiseni Ntuli said the ANC was concerned by the scale of the drop in support, stating that there was a decline almost across the board. He described the trend as a major concern for the party. Ntuli added that the ANC would conduct an assessment to understand how the registration of those candidates might have added to its difficulties.

Ntuli also cautioned that it would be hard to attribute the decline solely to the candidate list error. He argued that there was a general decline throughout the country that was affecting the ANC in almost all areas. He said the party had expected challenges in the metros, but had not expected its support to fall below 50 per cent plus one.

Ntuli said the ANC's own assessment of the results was that they were unexpected. He pointed to competition from other parties that are competing for the ANC's support base. He linked that competition to the ANC's failure to perform in government, a factor he presented as a wider cause of the decline.

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Another voice in the debate, identified only as Mkhabela, argued that the failure to submit candidate names on time was a symptom of deeper internal problems in the party. Mkhabela said the full story of what happened had yet to be told. Within the party, the saga had angered rank and file members, some of whom called for the removal of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

What the ANC Losses Mean for Mangaung Metro

The loss of the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality has wider consequences for the ANC's national position. The party now no longer controls any metropolitan municipality with an outright majority in South Africa. In Mangaung, the ANC won 33.69 per cent of the vote, down from 50.63 per cent in 2021.

For residents of the affected municipalities, the changes mean that councils are now governed by coalitions or by parties that gained control through the results. The ANC's loss of majority control in uMshwathi to the MK Party marks a significant shift in KwaZulu-Natal. The party has said it will review how the candidate registration problems contributed to these outcomes.

The ANC's next step, according to Mdumiseni Ntuli, is a formal assessment of the results. That review will determine how far the candidate list error affected the party's showing, and how much of the decline reflects broader national trends and competition from rival parties.