The ANC loses Nelson Mandela Bay to a DA-led coalition while eThekwini council adjourns. Negotiations continue for municipal power-sharing across South Africa.

South African municipal governance faces significant disruption as coalition negotiations stall in key economic hubs. On Tuesday, the inaugural sitting of the eThekwini local council was adjourned while political parties finalized power-sharing deals. Simultaneously, the African National Congress (ANC) lost control of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to a Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition, marking a major political shift in the Eastern Cape.

Municipal Government Formation Delays

The formation of local governments across the country is experiencing prolonged delays due to the complexity of multi-party negotiations. The eThekwini council session proceeded with the swearing-in of councillors but was immediately paused to allow for further discussions. This adjournment highlights the intricate political arithmetic required to form stable administrations in hung councils. The delay ensures that no new mayor or speaker is appointed until a clear majority is secured.

Also read DA-led coalition takes control of Nelson Mandela Bay metro

These delays are not isolated to KwaZulu-Natal. In Johannesburg, the inaugural council meeting was also postponed until November 27. This extension provides parties additional time to negotiate the allocation of senior positions, including the mayoralty, deputy mayoralty, and speakership. The parallel delays in both major metros underscore the nationwide challenge of transitioning from election results to functional governance.

ANC Provincial Strategy and National Oversight

The ANC has devolved its coalition negotiation powers to its provincial structures to manage local political dynamics more effectively. This strategy allows provincial bodies to engage directly with other parties and develop proposals tailored to the specific political landscape of individual municipalities. Despite this decentralization, the national executive committee (NEC) retains final authority to approve all coalition agreements.

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An NEC source confirmed that negotiations are ongoing and that power is distributed to provinces and regions. The party is speaking to all potential partners without adopting a one-size-fits-all approach. This structure allows the ANC to pursue diverse political arrangements across different provinces while maintaining central oversight. The national body can intervene to ensure decisions align with broader party strategies and determine whether the ANC enters or is excluded from municipal administrations.

KwaZulu-Natal Coalition Dynamics and eThekwini

In KwaZulu-Natal, the political landscape is complex with multiple parties vying for influence. The MK Party emerged as the largest entity in the 223-seat eThekwini council with 86 seats. The DA holds 57 seats, followed by the ANC with 37, the IFP with 15, and ActionSA with seven. The ANC and MK Party have reportedly reached an agreement in principle to work together in the province and in municipalities where both are represented.

Thanduxolo Sabelo, the regional coordinator for the ANC, stated that the party is seeking at least two of the four senior positions in the municipality. These roles include the mayor, deputy mayor, speaker, and chief whip. Sabelo declined to specify which exact positions the ANC is targeting, emphasizing the ongoing nature of the talks. The ANC aims to secure these positions to ensure significant influence over municipal operations.

Opposition Positions and DA Coalition Model

The DA supports the postponement of the eThekwini council decisions to allow for thorough negotiations. Dean Macpherson, the DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal, stated that the party is pursuing a coalition model similar to the provincial arrangement. This model previously involved the co-governance of the ANC, DA, IFP, and National Freedom Party. Macpherson described the DA as a reasonable party willing to engage in necessary compromises.

The DA intends to continue its talks with the ANC to reach a mutually beneficial agreement. The party believes that compromise is essential for effective governance in the region. This stance contrasts with their recent success in Nelson Mandela Bay, where they formed a different coalition structure. The DA's flexibility in negotiations reflects their strategic approach to maintaining political relevance and operational control.

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Nelson Mandela Bay Political Shift

The political landscape in Nelson Mandela Bay has shifted dramatically with the ANC losing its hold on the municipality. The DA secured an agreement with the Freedom Front Plus, United Democratic Movement, ActionSA, African Christian Democratic Party, and Pan Africanist Congress. This multiparty administration grants the coalition a working majority, ending the ANC's previous governance role. The DA won 53 of the 120 council seats, making it the largest party but falling eight short of the 61 needed for an outright majority.

The ANC came in second place with 32 seats in the metro. The coalition agreement allocates senior positions among the partners, with DA councillor Retief Odendaal expected to return to the mayoralty. This outcome represents a significant setback for the ANC, which had previously governed the Eastern Cape metro through a coalition. It marks another instance where the party failed to translate electoral support into administrative control.

Broader Implications for Municipal Governance

The developments in Nelson Mandela Bay and eThekwini highlight the evolving nature of South African local politics. The inability of the ANC to secure majorities or stable coalitions in key metros suggests a fragmentation of traditional voting blocks. These shifts compel other parties to reassess their alliances and strategic priorities. The allocation of senior positions remains a critical factor in determining the stability of these new administrations.

As negotiations continue, the focus remains on finalizing power-sharing arrangements that ensure functional local government. The delays in eThekwini and Johannesburg demonstrate the complexity of forming coalitions in diverse political environments. The outcome of these talks will determine the leadership and policy direction of these vital economic centers. Political observers are closely watching how these negotiations unfold in other municipalities across the country.

In Polokwane, a different dynamic played out with the DA voting alongside the ANC to elect Lizelle Whitehead as speaker. This collaboration defeated the ActionSA candidate, Victor Mothemela, showing that cross-party alliances vary by region. These localized decisions reflect the broader national trend of coalition building and political realignment. The ongoing negotiations will likely influence future electoral strategies and party alliances in upcoming local government cycles.