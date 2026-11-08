ANC Loses Gauteng Metros in Local Elections Amid Service Delivery Crisis

The African National Congress suffered major defeats in Gauteng's three metros on November 4, handing control to the Democratic Alliance as voters punished the ruling party for poor service delivery.

The African National Congress endured a significant electoral setback during the November 4 local government elections, losing control of all three major metropolitan municipalities in Gauteng. Voters in Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni delivered a decisive verdict against the ruling party, with the Democratic Alliance emerging as the leading political force in each of these critical economic hubs.

Electoral Defeat and Voter Disillusionment

Political analysts attribute the African National Congress's decline to a profound loss of trust in its capacity to deliver essential municipal services. The party's historical social contract with the electorate appears to have fractured, as citizens expressed growing frustration over the slow pace of infrastructure development and basic utility provision. This disillusionment manifested in a sharp drop in support, marking a continuation of a long-term downward trend that has seen the party's vote share erode significantly over two decades.

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Shift in Johannesburg Municipal Power

The electoral outcome in Johannesburg resulted in a complete reshuffle of the city council's composition. Elections analyst Wayne Sussman confirmed that key African National Congress figures, including Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero, Deputy Mayor Loyiso Masuku, and Development Planning MMC Eunice Mgcina, have all lost their seats. Consequently, the ruling party will hold no proportional representation councillors in Johannesburg, relying solely on ward-based representatives for its future political influence in the city.

This loss represents a devastating blow to the party's standing in South Africa's largest economic center. Wayne Sussman noted that South Africans sent a clear message that taking voters for granted is no longer politically viable. The African National Congress faced a strong rebuke, with voters prioritizing competent governance and reliable service delivery over historical loyalty or political legacy.

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Historical Decline and Coalition Implications

The African National Congress's vote share has steadily decreased from 64.8% in 2006 to 45.5% in 2021, culminating in its recent inability to secure major metros. Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast described the current dominance of the African National Congress as a thing of the past, emphasizing that voters have lost their sense of urgency with a party that ignores critical service delivery issues. The upcoming political horse-trading over the next 14 days will determine whether stable municipal administrations can be formed to address these persistent challenges.

Kelvin Knowles, another political analyst, warned that the African National Congress is on a downward spiral that could extend into 2029 if it fails to transition into a modern political entity. Historical studies suggest that former liberation movements typically have a twenty-five-year lifespan in government without such an adaptation. The impending coalition talks in the metros are expected to be complex, with a strong push to limit alliances to two or three parties to prevent total administrative instability.

Economic Stakes and Metro Budgets

The outcome of these elections carries immense economic weight for South Africa, as the Gauteng metros collectively account for approximately one-third of the national GDP. Johannesburg allocates R97.1bn, Ekurhuleni R71bn, and Tshwane R58.5bn for the 2026/27 financial year. Whoever governs these municipalities will have significant influence over how these substantial budgets are spent to tackle problems in water supply, electricity, roads, and waste management.

Democrat Alliance leader Helen Zile and the party's leadership have indicated openness to working with the African National Congress locally but maintain absolute red lines regarding cooperation with the MK Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters. This strategic positioning will likely define the coalition negotiations as parties seek to balance political ideology with the urgent need for functional municipal service delivery across the region.