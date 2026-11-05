ANC Local Election Results Signal Historic Decline as ActionSA Surges

The African National Congress faces its worst local government election results since 1994, with the centre no longer holding as ActionSA gains significant ground.

The results of the recent local government elections in South Africa have revealed a significant shift in political power and voter sentiment. While voter turnout increased compared to the 2021 elections, it remains historically low despite citizens facing severe service delivery challenges such as water shortages and infrastructure decay. This apathy signals a growing disconnect between the electorate and traditional political structures.

Historic Decline of the African National Congress

The African National Congress is currently struggling to maintain a third of the vote, a sharp contrast to the 66.8% it commanded in 2006. News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson suggests this performance could represent the party's worst showing since 1994. The data indicates that the central political force that dominated South African politics for decades is now facing a severe crisis of confidence and support.

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Political journalist Qaanitah Hunter attributes this decline to a lack of financial resources, operational systems, and discipline within the organization. The erosion of these foundational elements has left the party vulnerable to competition from smaller, more agile political entities. This internal decay has made the center of the political spectrum unstable and unable to hold its traditional ground against rising alternatives.

ActionSA Gains Momentum in Key Areas

Amidst the decline of the major party, ActionSA has delivered a stunning result in the Local Government Elections. The party has seen a surge in support, particularly in areas where dissatisfaction with service delivery is highest. This growth challenges the established order and provides a clear signal that voters are seeking effective alternatives to the incumbent administration.

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Specific projections indicate that the Democratic Alliance may dethrone the African National Congress in Ekurhuleni. This regional shift highlights the fragmentation of the vote and the ability of opposition parties to consolidate support in strategic metropolitan areas. The success of ActionSA in these contests demonstrates that local issues are driving voter behavior more than national party loyalty.

Shattered Aura of Inevitability

News24 head of investigations and former parliamentary journalist Pieter du Toit reflects on how this election has shattered the aura of invincibility surrounding the African National Congress. For two decades, the party operated under the assumption that it would inevitably win local elections. This belief has now been dispelled by the hard data showing a significant loss of market share.

Voter behavior suggests that people are actively opting out of the traditional democratic process due to disillusionment. Despite living with poor roads and unreliable electricity, many citizens chose not to vote. This abstention is as telling as the votes cast, indicating a deep-seated frustration with the status quo and a lack of faith in the ability of traditional parties to solve fundamental infrastructure problems.

Electoral Data and Future Implications

A comprehensive survey of 5,001 registered voters by News24 provides deeper insight into the electoral landscape. The data reveals who leads in public opinion, what issues voters prioritize for government intervention, and which coalitions might be acceptable to the electorate. These findings are crucial for understanding the potential for future political alliances and shifts in power.

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Analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela offers a detailed take on how various parties fared in this critical political period. His analysis complements the views of Basson and du Toit by breaking down the performance across different demographics and regions. The collective insight suggests that the political landscape is becoming more competitive and less predictable than in previous election cycles.